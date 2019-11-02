Hong Kong protesters trash Xinhua agency office in night of violence

Police fired tear gas at black-clad protesters across Hong Kong on Saturday after they set fire to metro stations and vandalized buildings including China’s official Xinhua news agency in some of the worst violence to hit the city in weeks.
