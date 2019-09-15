Hong Kong protesters urge former colonial power UK to stand up to China

Hundreds of Hong Kong protesters singing “God Save the Queen” and waving Union Jack flags rallied outside the British Consulate on Sunday demanding that the former colonial power ensures China honours its commitments to the city’s freedoms.
