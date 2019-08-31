Hong Kong protests turn to chaos amid tear gas and petrol bombs

Hong Kong police fired tear gas and water cannon on Saturday as pro-democracy protesters threw petrol bombs in the latest in a series of clashes that have plunged the Chinese-ruled city into its worst political crisis in decades.
