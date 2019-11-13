Hong Kong readies for more chaos as violence spreads citywide

Hong Kong prepared for more clashes on Wednesday as anti-government protesters planned to paralyze parts of the Asian financial hub for a third day, with transport, schools and many businesses closing after violence escalated across the city.
