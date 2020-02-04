Hong Kong records first death from new coronavirus; overall toll over 420

Hong Kong reported its first death from the newly identified coronavirus on Tuesday, the second fatality outside mainland China from an outbreak that has killed over 420 people, spread around the world and raised fears for global economic growth.
