Hong Kong reported its first death from the newly identified coronavirus on Tuesday, the second outside mainland China from an outbreak that has killed more than 420 people, spread around the world and raised fears for global economic growth.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hong Kong records first virus death, Macau shuts casinos - February 4, 2020
- Democrats’ bid to challenge Trump off to a messy start in Iowa - February 4, 2020
- Millions in China banish virus blues with online games, video apps - February 4, 2020