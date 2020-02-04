Hong Kong reported its first coronavirus death on Tuesday, a 39-year-old male who had been suffering from an underlying illness and had visited China’s Wuhan city in January, hospital staff said, marking the second death outside mainland China.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Asia stocks find footing as China markets restore some losses - February 3, 2020
- Hong Kong reports first coronavirus death as hospital workers escalate strike - February 3, 2020
- Senator Rubio bringing Uighur activist as State of the Union guest - February 3, 2020