Panicky Hong Kong residents scooped loads of tissues and noodles into supermarket trolleys on Friday despite government assurances that supplies would be maintained during an outbreak of a new coronavirus that emerged in mainland China last month.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Iran Guards to disclose new information about U.S. base attack: ISNA - February 7, 2020
- Hong Kong residents hoard toilet paper, noodles as coronavirus fears mount - February 7, 2020
- Credit Suisse CEO Thiam quits after spying scandal - February 7, 2020