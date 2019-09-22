Hong Kong riot police curb airport protest after clashes

Hong Kong riot police took up position at the main rail station serving the airport on Sunday to prevent a new anti-government protest targeting air travel after a night of violent street clashes in the Chinese-ruled territory.
