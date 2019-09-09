Hong Kong school students form human chain after weekend of protests

Hundreds of secondary school students, many wearing masks with their uniforms, formed human chains in districts across Hong Kong on Monday in support of anti-government protesters after another weekend of clashes in the Chinese-ruled city.
