Hong Kong jeweler Jun Lam has already closed one shop. His remaining outlet sits in an almost deserted shopping mall at the heart of a district regularly hit by sometimes violent protests that have rocked the Chinese-ruled city since June.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Concerned White House official told government lawyer of Trump’s push for Ukraine to probe Bidens - October 29, 2019
- Hong Kong shops shutter as months of protest darken economic gloom - October 29, 2019
- Chile’s Pinera fires interior, finance ministers amid unrest - October 29, 2019