Hong Kong ‘silent night’ protests planned for Christmas Eve

Hong Kong anti-government protesters plan to stage gatherings in prime shopping malls and a ‘silent night’ rally in a popular tourist precinct on Christmas Eve on Tuesday, despite police warnings they would move in if trouble flares.
