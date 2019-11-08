Hong Kong student who fell during weekend protests dies: hospital authorities

A student of a Hong Kong university who fell during protests at the weekend died early on Friday morning, hospital authorities said, setting the stage for a fresh wave of demonstrations in the Chinese-ruled city.
