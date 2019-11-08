Hong Kong student who fell during weekend protests dies

A student at a Hong Kong university who fell during protests at the weekend died early on Friday morning, marking the first student death during the anti-government demonstrations that have roiled the city and setting the stage for fresh unrest.
