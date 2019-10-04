Hong Kong teen shot by police was ‘rioting’: prosecutor

The 18-year-old protester shot in the chest by Hong Kong police this week was throwing bricks and “rioting” at the time he was wounded, a prosecutor told a court packed with his supporters on Friday.
