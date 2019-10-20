Hong Kong tightened security ahead of a planned anti-government march on Sunday afternoon, with some metro services halted and public facilities shuttering as pro-democracy leaders called on citizens to join the protest in spite of the risk of arrest.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump abandons plan to host 2020 G7 meeting at his Florida golf resort - October 19, 2019
- Hong Kong tightens security ahead of planned protest - October 19, 2019
- Canada’s Trudeau, main rival trade attacks as campaign grinds to conclusion - October 19, 2019