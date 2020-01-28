Hong Kong to suspend high-speed rail service in bid to halt spread of coronavirus

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday the high-speed rail service between the city and mainland China would be suspended from Jan. 30, and all cross-border ferry services would also be suspended in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.
