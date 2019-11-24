Hong Kong voters queue up early over fears of later clashes

Hong Kong voters at some polling stations for district council elections were queuing up by the hundreds on Sunday morning, citing concerns voting could be halted later in the day after six months of sometimes violent unrest in the Chinese-controlled city.
