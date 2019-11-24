Hong Kong voters throng to vote early, avoid anticipated clashes

Hundreds of thousands of voters thronged polling stations across Hong Kong on Sunday for district polls seen as a key barometer of support for the city’s embattled leader Carrie Lam, who has grappled with nearly six months of often violent protests.
