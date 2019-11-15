Hong Kong’s cash pool tightens as Alibaba primes for $13 billion listing

Alibaba Group’s $13.4 billion Hong Kong listing is shrinking cash levels in the protest-wracked financial hub, with short-term borrowing costs shooting back towards a decade-high marked in July.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Stocks cheered by trade deal hopes but caution prevails - November 15, 2019
- Hong Kong and China condemn attack on justice secretary as protests paralyze city - November 15, 2019
- U.S. defense chief rejects Amazon’s accusations of bias in cloud contract - November 15, 2019