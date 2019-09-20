Honoring Local Heroes: Spirit Airlines Joins Honor Flight South Florida as 2020 Official Airline Partner

Breaking News
South Florida’s Hometown Airline to fly four Honor Flights from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to nation’s capital through 2020

MIRAMAR, Fla., Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is continuing its partnership with Honor Flight South Florida to serve as the organization’s official airline partner in 2020. In the next year, Spirit will once again operate four special Honor Flights from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to Baltimore-Washington International Airport for a memorable day in Washington, D.C. Approximately 340 veterans from the South Florida area will travel to visit the monuments built in their honor, all at no charge to the veterans.

Honor Flight South Florida helps transport our nation’s oldest veterans, who served in WWII, as well as the conflicts in Korea and Vietnam.  These heroes are given a chance to visit their memorials and feel the gratitude of their country. During the trips, the veterans meet members of Congress, veteran officials and take special trips to Arlington National Cemetery, WWII Memorial, Korean War Veterans Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial and the Marine Corps War Memorial.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with Honor Flight South Florida to support these dedicated veterans’ trips,” said Ted Christie, Spirit Airlines’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “As South Florida’s Hometown Airline, it’s an honor for our entire Spirit Family to roll out the yellow carpet for these remarkable heroes who live in our community. We look forward to bringing more veterans to visit the memorials and reflect on the impact they’ve made to serve and protect our beautiful country.”

Spirit has long supported the nation’s military and veterans, while keeping fares as low as possible. Spirit offers free bags for active duty military service members and has partnered with Honor Flight South Florida for several flights over the past few years. Each year, the airline also provides hundreds of free flights to wounded warriors and their families. As part of The Spirit Airlines Charitable Foundation, Spirit is an active partner for Luke’s Wings and has also supported other organizations including K9s for Warriors and Military Missions in Action.

“This continued partnership with Spirit will permit Honor Flight South Florida to reach out to far more of South Florida’s oldest veterans to give them what many refer to as one of the best days of their lives,” said HFSF Chairman Rick Asper.  “The generous support of Spirit Airlines is unique in the nation for the Honor Flight family and we appreciate their commitment to South Florida veterans. On behalf of these local heroes we thank Spirit.”

About Spirit Airlines: 
Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows every Guest to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call À La Smarte. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We operate more than 600 daily flights to 76 destinations in the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving the communities we serve. Come save with us at spirit.com. At Spirit Airlines, we go. We go for you.  

About Honor Flight South Florida:
Honor Flight South Florida, Inc., is an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) charity, dedicated to honoring our nation’s veterans, oldest first, from Boca Raton to Key West, for what they did for all of us 50 to 75 years ago.

