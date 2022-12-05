Hookah Mixes Market Trends and Insights Information by Product Type (Tobacco-based and Non-Tobacco-based), Flavor Type (Fruit, Cotton Candy, Mint, Chocolate, and Blends), End-Use (Bars & Pubs, and Households), Distribution Channel (Store Based and Non-Stored Based), and Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World) – Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2028

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Hookah Mixes Market Information by Product Type, Flavor Type, End-Use, Distribution Channel, and Region – Forecast till 2028“, the market will reach USD 964.45 million by 2028, at 4.25% CAGR.

Combustible tobacco used in hookahs is known as hookah tobacco. It is also referred to as shisha, maassel, and waterpipe tobacco. Washed or unwashed tobacco is the main component of hookah tobacco, an alcoholic beverage. It is filled in a water pipe system with additions like water, glycerin, and sugar with aromatic molasses. The market offers a variety of flavors, including fruit, cotton candy, mint, chocolate, and others. Many tobacco-based and non-tobacco-based hookah mixes are available. Consumers are turning to water pipes in several areas to reduce their cigarette consumption.

Since smoking shisha tobacco through water pipes is significantly more detrimental to your health than smoking cigarettes, there is a serious lack of consumer awareness of these impacts. This fallacy is widespread among the population, including smokers and nonsmokers alike. The most prevalent argument in favor of this misunderstanding is that smoking shisha is safer than cigarettes since most of the nicotine is absorbed by water. Citrus tones and fruit flavors continue to be favorites. Hookah smokers also like the flavors of apple, grape, and lemon. Market competitors are beginning to develop variants in their product portfolios in response to the rising demand for novel and fruit-based flavors.

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2028 USD 964.45 Million CAGR 4.25% Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Historical Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, Flavor Type, End-Use, Distribution Channel, And Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers increasing popularity of cigarette alternative products increasing number of hookah bars, lounges, and pubs

Market Competitive Landscape:

The central companies in the hookah mixes market are:

Mazaya

Nakhla Tobacco Company S.A.E

Forever Gold

Social Smoke

Al-Fakher

Fumari

Starbuzz Tobacco, Inc.

Hydro Herbal

Haze Tobacco

Hookafina, Inc.

The primary driver of market expansion is the rising demand for tobacco substitute goods. The growing number of hookah bars, cafes, and pubs further boosts the market for hookah mixes. Alternative cigarette products, such as smokeless tobacco, e-cigarettes, and hookah, are becoming more and more well-liked worldwide. The rise of substitute goods is fueled by the rising number of people choosing to stop smoking cigarettes due to their health risks. It has been determined that the rising number of initiatives and commercials on reducing cigarette use will increase sales of cigarette substitutes. Since shisha molasses comes in so many different flavors, consumers find these items incredibly sensual and satisfying.

Flavored shisha tobacco continues to be a very alluring and cutting-edge product for smokers who are addicted and those who want to quit. In addition, one of the main factors influencing consumer interest in the shisha smoking experience is the device used to smoke tobacco. The market for hookah tobacco is expanding due to several causes, including the quick increase in health consciousness and investments made by tobacco product producers in the R&D of numerous low-risk tobacco products. These companies have thus been able to keep their revenues while also growing their current consumer base. Additionally, as per capita income has increased, market players have had more options to increase product prices and switch to premium goods. It is ingested for its calming and energizing effects.

The tobacco sector is subject to strict regulation. Market participants are expected to adhere to various rules that differ from one regional market to another. A specific set of regulations that must be scrupulously obeyed to sell their product have been implemented by the governments of various nations in response to growing concerns about the health risks linked with tobacco use.

COVID 19 Analysis

Lockdowns in various areas, border limitations, and the disintegration of transportation networks have all been brought on by the COVID-19 epidemic. Due to the growing number of affected people and the uncertainty regarding the crisis’ resolution, the economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 outbreak is significantly larger than that caused by previous outbreaks. Due to the outbreak, demand for basic items like sanitizers and masks increased as people stocked up on bread and other household necessities like toilet paper.

The majority of the consumer’s spending was diverted to necessities, while non-essential firms experienced a significant decline. Non-essential companies were instructed to stay close throughout the first half of the epidemic as additional cities fell into lockdown. Since hookah mixes are a non-essential item, their demand was significantly impacted initially. Border restrictions and government-issued lockdown orders caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have significantly impacted the tourism industry and forced many people to stay at home.

By product type, the market includes tobacco-based and non-tobacco-based. By distribution channel, the market includes store based and non-stored-based. By flavor type, the market includes fruit, cotton candy, mint, chocolate, and blends. By end-use, the market includes bars & pubs and households.

Regional Insights

The highest market share currently belongs to the Middle East, which is expected to continue during the forecast. Middle Eastern nations, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates, have greater hookah usage rates. The general public frequently uses water pipes (hookahs) in these nations. Iran has also seen an upsurge in hookah consumption over the past several years. Many customers have been drawn in by the expanding availability of decorative pipes and a wide variety of hookah flavors. One of the first countries where hookah was allegedly utilized was India.

In recent years, hookah has experienced tremendous growth in popularity in India. Without any restrictions, more bars, pubs, and eateries are now providing tobacco-free or flavored hookah to young people. Furthermore, practically all of the region’s major cities now have a much larger proportion of hookah lounges, pubs, or cafés that specialize in serving the substance. Due to the U.A.E.’s widespread khat chewing habit, which serves as a predecessor for shisha tobacco in the nation, it is a very profitable venture for the shisha tobacco companies.

