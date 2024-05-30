Company will present promising preliminary progression-free survival and overall survival data for patients with combined positive score (CPS) ≥20

Conference call on Tuesday, June 4, at 4:15 p.m. ET

NEW YORK and VIENNA, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK, HOOKIPA or the Company), a company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, today announced that members of HOOKIPA’s Executive Team will host an investor call on June 4, 2024, at 4:15 p.m. ET. Complete details and registration information are included below. The call will detail the Company’s Phase 2 clinical data of HB-200 in combination with pembrolizumab for the treatment of human papillomavirus 16 positive head and neck cancer, including preliminary progression-free survival and overall survival data for patients with CPS ≥20.

Call Details:

HOOKIPA HB-200 ASCO Data Update

Tuesday, June 4, 2024, 4:15 p.m. ET

About HOOKIPA

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies, based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, which are designed to mobilize and amplify targeted T cells and thereby fight or prevent serious disease. HOOKIPA’s replicating and non-replicating technologies are engineered to induce robust and durable antigen-specific CD8+ T cell responses and pathogen-neutralizing antibodies. HOOKIPA’s pipeline includes its wholly owned investigational arenaviral immunotherapies targeting Human Papillomavirus 16-positive cancers, KRAS-mutated cancers, and other unnamed indications. In addition, HOOKIPA aims to develop functional cures of HBV and HIV in collaboration with Gilead.

Find out more about HOOKIPA online at www.hookipapharma.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investors and Media

Michael Kaiser

[email protected]

+ 1 (917) 984-7537