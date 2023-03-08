NEW YORK and VIENNA, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK, ‘HOOKIPA’), a company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, today announced that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. The Company will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:30 AM ET to discuss its financial results and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call & Webcast: Date: March 15, 2023 Time: 8:30 AM ET USA Dial In: +1-800-715-9871 UK Dial In: 0800-260-6466 Austria Dial In: +43 800-070-441 Conference ID: 7669853 Webcast: Link

The webcast and the presentation will also be available within the Investors & Media section of HOOKIPA’s website at https://ir.hookipapharma.com/events.

About HOOKIPA

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies, based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, which are designed to mobilize and amplify targeted T cells and thereby fight or prevent serious disease. HOOKIPA’s replicating and non-replicating technologies are engineered to induce robust and durable antigen-specific CD8+ T cell responses and pathogen-neutralizing antibodies. HOOKIPA’s pipeline includes its wholly owned investigational arenaviral immunotherapies targeting Human Papillomavirus 16-positive cancers, prostate cancers, and other undisclosed programs. HOOKIPA is collaborating with Roche on an arenaviral immunotherapeutic for KRAS-mutated cancers. In addition, HOOKIPA aims to develop functional cures of HBV and HIV in collaboration with Gilead.

Find out more about HOOKIPA online at www.hookipapharma.com.