Wilton’s New ‘Ready to Build Happy Easter Chocolate Cookie House Kit’ and their New ‘Make Easter Sweeter Cookie Kit’ provide fun activities to inspire creativity this spring

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wilton, a global leader in cake decorating, candy making, bakeware and party products, is introducing two new decorating kits to their beloved Easter line up of products. The new Ready to Build Easter Chocolate Cookie House Kit and the Make Easter Sweeter Cookie Kit offer easy and fun ways to make Easter-inspired treats. In addition, Wilton will be reintroducing fan favorite Easter bakeware, tools and decorating supplies. Whether a beginner baker or veteran, Wilton’s Easter line will have consumers hopping into the kitchen this spring.

“We know how special baking can be during the holidays and Easter is no exception to that,” said Carly Lofgren, Wilton Seasonal Director. “At Wilton, we are dedicated to helping create memories in the kitchen with tools and baking products that inspire imaginations to run wild. This year’s Easter line-up includes everything from sprinkles and decorations in soft pastel colors, easter egg and bunny shaped tools, cookie kits and seasonal bakeware.”

Wilton’s Easter products include:

NEW! Decorating Kits:

Wilton Ready to Build Happy Easter Chocolate Cookie House Kit : This new kit features an adorable A-frame chocolate house ready to be assembled and adorned with pastel icing and sprinkles. Available at Kroger, Meijer, Walmart.com, and other local retailers. SRP: $10.99.

Wilton Make Easter Sweeter Cookie Kit : This cookie kit comes with six adorable cookies in bunny and egg shapes as well as pastel icing and sprinkles. A fun afternoon activity for the kids! Available at Walmart, Walmart.com, Kroger, Meijer, and other local retailers. SRP: $10.99.

Returning Easter Favorites:

Wilton 8-Piece Spring Cookie Baking Set: This set features six Easter and spring-themed cookie cutters in butterfly, carrot, flower, bunny and egg shapes. The set also features a cookie sheet and cooling rack. Available at Amazon, Walmart, and other local retailers. SRP: $19.99.

Wilton Easter Metal Cookie Cutter Tub, 18-count set : Add some variety to your baking this season with this adorable set of spring and Easter-themed cookie cutters. Shapes include a butterfly, watering can, chick, umbrella, flower, lamb, basket, sun, jelly bean and three different bunny shapes. Available at Amazon, Meijer, Walmart.com, and other local retailers. SRP: $12.99.

Wilton Carrot Whisk and Easter Egg Plastic Turner: These Easter tools are fan favorites to make baking projects more festive this spring. The sturdy and durable carrot-shaped whisk is perfect for mixing up batters, cream or eggs. Available at Meijer, Target, and other local retailers. SRP: $5.49. The cute Easter-themed turner will handle all your spring cooking and baking needs. Available at Meijer and other local retailers. SRP: $5.49.

Wilton Easter Egg Candy and Chocolate Mold, 3-cavity : Make candy-filled Easter eggs perfect for baskets or creating egg-shaped hot cocoa bombs to gift family or friends. Available at local retailers. SRP: $3.49.

Wilton Ombre Petal Baking Cups: These beautiful pastel colored cups will add beauty and whimsy to your spring cupcakes. Available at Amazon, Meijer, Target, and other local retailers. SRP: $10.49.

Wilton Bunny Ears Cupcake Toppers, 24-count : These bunny ear cupcake toppers are great for adding personality to your cupcakes this spring. Available at Walmart and other local retailers. SRP: $2.49 .

Wilton Carrot, Mini Chicks and Bunny Icing Decorations : The perfect addition to any holiday bakes, these festive decorations are ready to use on any cupcake, cake or cookies! Available at HEB, Meijer, Target, Walmart.com, and other local retailers. SRP: $2.79 (Carrots) and $6.49 (Chicks and Bunny).

Wilton Spring Nonpareils Sprinkles : These sprinkles feature soft pastel colors perfect for topping all your Easter and spring bakes. Available at HEB, Meijer, Walmart, and other local retailers. SRP: $3.49.

Wilton Colorful Mini Egg Sprinkles Mix: These sprinkles include green jimmies sprinkled with pastel mini eggs throughout. Available at Meijer, Walmart, and other local retailers. SRP: $4.99.

Wilton Traditional 6-Cell Easter Spring Sprinkles : Features a selection of sanding sugar, confetti sprinkles, jimmies and nonpareils perfect for mixing and matching! Available at HEB, JoAnn, Meijer, Walmart, Walmart.com, and other local retailers. SRP: $6.49.

: Features a selection of sanding sugar, confetti sprinkles, jimmies and nonpareils perfect for mixing and matching! Available at HEB, JoAnn, Meijer, Walmart, Walmart.com, and other local retailers. SRP: $6.49. Wilton Texturra Performance Non-Stick Bakeware: The line of Texturra Bakeware is a beautiful pale blue collection of reliable and durable bakeware perfect for spring bakes. The unique texture encourages airflow and the non-stick coating releases food easier. Available in a 7-piece set including one oblong pan, one loaf pan, one round pan, one large cookie sheet, one medium cookie sheet, one square pan and one muffin pan. Available at Amazon, Wilton.com and other local retailers. SRP $84.99.

To learn more about the Easter collection or what is new from Wilton, visit www.wilton.com or follow Wilton on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Wilton Brands

We inspire the joy of baking and decorating in everyone, everywhere, every day. Since 1929, Wilton has been helping home bakers and cake decorators all over the world create sweet treats and beautiful desserts by giving them the tools to make it fun and easy. Wilton is a global leader in cake decorating, candy making, bakeware and party products. Learn more at www.wilton.com.



