Event will honor doTERRA, doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation, Rotary Club of Naples, Rotary Club of Les Cayes, and HANWASH (Haiti National Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene Initiative).

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Naples, FL-based nonprofit Hope for Haiti will hold its annual gala at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples on Feb. 10, 2023. This year’s theme is “All That Jazz,” and the event will be an evening of Haitian jazz, dance tunes, and delectable food and drinks that’s sure to be the cat’s meow!

This year’s event will honor several partners who have generously committed both time and resources to help further Hope for Haiti’s mission to improve the lives of the Haitian people, particularly women and children. Honorees include:

Hope Award : doTERRA and the doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation

: doTERRA and the doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation JoAnne M. Kuehner Heart of Gold Award: Rotary Club of Naples, Rotary Club of Les Cayes, and HANWASH (Haiti National Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene Initiative)

“This year’s group of honorees represent partners who once again stepped up to help the people of Haiti during another year of great challenges,” said Hope for Haiti CEO Skyler Badenoch. “We’re immensely grateful for their support and their dedication to our mission. This year, we’ll be honoring two special partnerships. Thanks to a multi-year commitment from Rotary/HANWASH, we have been able to improve access to water, hygiene and sanitation at the household and school levels in two communities in southern Haiti. And through the generosity of doTERRA and the doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation, we have been able to reconstruct a primary school and provide access to clean water, as well as critical support through gifts-in-kind.”

“At doTERRA and through the doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation, we value deeply the people that are behind the farming, harvesting, and distilling of our essential oils around the world, and through partnering with organizations and funding community benefiting initiatives to support our local sourcing communities allows us to give back in a meaningful way,” said Tim Valentiner, doTERRA VP Global Strategic Sourcing. “We’re honored to be recognized during tonight’s event and to partner with Hope for Haiti.”

“Rotarians in the Club of Les Cayes are proud to work alongside the Rotarians of Naples and Hope for Haiti in the southwest of the country,” said Dr. Robert Léger, past president of the Rotary Club of Les Cayes, past district governor for Rotary District 7020, and the Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors of HANWASH. “Led by Rotarians throughout Haiti, the HANWASH initiative is a bold effort to bring water and sanitation to the entire population and we can only do this with the support of experienced and trusted partners such as Hope for Haiti. We are humbled they would honor us this way and all of us in the Club of Les Cayes and HANWASH are excited to see how we can grow this partnership in the years to come.”

Limited tickets are available for purchase online at http://bidpal.net/hfhallthatjazz. Reservations required in advance. Kindly email stephanie@hopeforhaiti.com with any questions.

About Hope for Haiti

With experience running poverty alleviation programs in Haiti since 1989, Hope for Haiti has emerged as one of the most trusted non-profit organizations working to improve the quality of life for the Haitian people, particularly women and children. Through an integrated program model focused on long-term solutions and a community-driven approach, Hope for Haiti is dedicated to addressing the root causes of poverty and works to empower individuals and communities in southern Haiti. Hope for Haiti is a 4-star rated charity by Charity Navigator and is a participant at the Platinum Level through the GuideStar Exchange, two leading independent evaluators recognizing the organization’s transparency and careful stewardship of donor resources. Hope for Haiti was a winner of the 2021 Classy Awards in the Social Innovation category, and was named a 2022 Top 50 Finalist. Join us in our mission: www.hopeforhaiti.com.

