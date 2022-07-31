Hopebridge Continues to Offer Autism Therapy Services at New Location in North Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, AR, July 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As the prevalence of autism increases and the national focus is placed on early identification and intervention, Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers is bringing its innovative mix of multidisciplinary services closer to home for North Little Rock’s children. One of the largest autism therapy providers in the nation, Hopebridge is bringing nearly two decades of knowledge, experience and care to the city beginning in August. The new North Little Rock Center[BM1] will bring Hopebridge up to a total of two locations in the Little Rock area and seven locations in Arkansas.

North Little Rock children living with autism will receive a wide range of benefits and services at Hopebridge, including:

Diagnostic and applied behavior analysis evaluations – Now Scheduling

State-of-the-art facilities designed specifically to enhance pediatric therapy for a spectrum of functioning levels

Centers with approximately 20 rooms designed to reduce distractions and enhance therapy sessions, including specific rooms to focus on integration into a school environment

Large gyms and playrooms to build gross and fine motor skills

Socialization with peers to target specific social and pragmatic goals

A full-service Care and Benefits team to help families navigate their insurance coverage options, including Medicaid

Parent training and education specifically designed to maximize the effects of therapy outside center walls

The new North Little Rock Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center will be located at 4610 West Commercial Drive, North Little Rock, AR 72116.

The North Little Rock Hopebridge center will create more than 50 new jobs to ensure every child receives one-on-one, personalized therapy. The coordinated, complementary teams will consist of top Board-Certified Behavioral Analysts (BCBA), registered behavior technicians (RBT), clinical psychologists, occupational therapists, speech language pathologists and other industry professionals. Positions are available to apply at hopebridge.com/jobs.

NOW SCHEDULING DIAGNOSTIC EVALUATIONS.

Families are encouraged to apply here:

About Hopebridge

Hopebridge was founded in 2005 to serve the growing need for autism treatment services and to improve the lives of affected children and families. Hopebridge is committed to providing personalized outpatient ABA, occupational, speech and feeding therapies for children touched by autism spectrum disorder and behavioral, physical, social, communication and sensory challenges. Hopebridge provides a trusted place where they can receive the care, support and hope they deserve.

More than a decade later, Hopebridge continues to open state-of-the-art autism therapy centers in new communities to reach patients and families who need services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Hopebridge operates over 100 centers in the following twelve states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Ohio and Tennessee.

