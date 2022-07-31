Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Hopebridge Continues to Offer Autism Therapy Services at New Location in North Little Rock

Hopebridge Continues to Offer Autism Therapy Services at New Location in North Little Rock

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

New autism therapy location offers capacity for more jobs and care provided

Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers

Hopebridge center exterior
Hopebridge center exterior

LITTLE ROCK, AR, July 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As the prevalence of autism increases and the national focus is placed on early identification and intervention, Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers is bringing its innovative mix of multidisciplinary services closer to home for North Little Rock’s children. One of the largest autism therapy providers in the nation, Hopebridge is bringing nearly two decades of knowledge, experience and care to the city beginning in August. The new North Little Rock Center[BM1]  will bring Hopebridge up to a total of two locations in the Little Rock area and seven locations in Arkansas.

North Little Rock children living with autism will receive a wide range of benefits and services at Hopebridge, including: 

  • Diagnostic and applied behavior analysis evaluations – Now Scheduling 
  • State-of-the-art facilities designed specifically to enhance pediatric therapy for a spectrum of functioning levels 
  • Centers with approximately 20 rooms designed to reduce distractions and enhance therapy sessions, including specific rooms to focus on integration into a school environment 
  • Large gyms and playrooms to build gross and fine motor skills 
  • Socialization with peers to target specific social and pragmatic goals  
  • A full-service Care and Benefits team to help families navigate their insurance coverage options, including Medicaid 
  • Parent training and education specifically designed to maximize the effects of therapy outside center walls 

The new North Little Rock Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center will be located at 4610 West Commercial Drive, North Little Rock, AR 72116.

The North Little Rock Hopebridge center will create more than 50 new jobs to ensure every child receives one-on-one, personalized therapy. The coordinated, complementary teams will consist of top Board-Certified Behavioral Analysts (BCBA), registered behavior technicians (RBT), clinical psychologists, occupational therapists, speech language pathologists and other industry professionals. Positions are available to apply at hopebridge.com/jobs. 

NOW SCHEDULING DIAGNOSTIC EVALUATIONS.
Families are encouraged to apply here:  

  • New! North Little Rock Therapy Center: hopebridge.com/centers/north-littlerock-ar/
  • Bentonville Autism Therapy Center: hopebridge.com/centers/bentonville-ar
  • Conway Autism Therapy Center: hopebridge.com/centers/conway-ar
  • Fayetteville Autism Therapy Center: hopebridge.com/centers/fayetteville-ar
  • Hot Springs Autism Therapy Center: hopebridge.com/centers/hot-springs-ar
  • Little Rock Autism Therapy Center: hopebridge.com/centers/little-rock-ar/
  • Rogers Autism Therapy Center: hopebridge.com/centers/rogers-ar

MEDIA: For tours and interview requests, please contact Samantha Sandala at ssandala@hirons.com. 

### 

About Hopebridge 

Hopebridge was founded in 2005 to serve the growing need for autism treatment services and to improve the lives of affected children and families. Hopebridge is committed to providing personalized outpatient ABA, occupational, speech and feeding therapies for children touched by autism spectrum disorder and behavioral, physical, social, communication and sensory challenges. Hopebridge provides a trusted place where they can receive the care, support and hope they deserve. 

More than a decade later, Hopebridge continues to open state-of-the-art autism therapy centers in new communities to reach patients and families who need services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Hopebridge operates over 100 centers in the following twelve states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Ohio and Tennessee. 

Attachment

  • Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers 
CONTACT: Samantha Sandala
(608) 575-2784
ssandala@hirons.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.