Travel BCBAs to embark on an awe-inspiring adventure that spans 12 states to make a positive impact on the lives of children with autism

Hopebridge introduces Travel BCBA role Hopebridge BCBA working with child

Hopebridge introduces Travel BCBA role Hopebridge BCBAs collaborating

Indianapolis, IN, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hopebridge, a leading provider of behavioral health services, is thrilled to announce the launch of a groundbreaking new position within their organization: Travel BCBA. This pioneering role is set to revolutionize the way behavioral health services are delivered across the twelve states they serve.

The Travel BCBA (Board Certified Behavior Analyst) is a dynamic and versatile professional who will play a pivotal role in expanding access to quality behavioral health services. As part of their responsibilities, the Travel BCBA will travel to different Hopebridge locations nationwide, providing expert guidance and support to local teams, while ensuring consistent and evidence-based treatment protocols.

From bustling cities to serene rural communities, a Travel BCBA’s mission will be to extend Hopebridge’s exceptional care to all children, regardless of their zip code. They will bring expert guidance, clinical oversight, and training to local teams, ensuring the highest level of quality and consistency in care delivery to the children and families we serve.

“We have always been inspired by the impactful work of organizations like Teach for America and Doctors Beyond Borders,” said Hopebridge CEO David McIntosh. “We thought, why can’t we offer the same exciting opportunity for clinicians in behavioral health? The introduction of the Travel BCBA role represents our commitment to extending our reach and impact, and we hope that passionate BCBAs will be intrigued by the adventure.”

Hopebridge continues to pursue a solution to solving inequities in autism therapy accessibility. In a recent study of 222,106 Registered Behavior Technicians and Board Certified Behavior Analysts in the United States, one-fourth of all counties – which together have 8,281 children with ASD – have no RBTs as well as no BCBAs (M. Yingling, M. Ruther, E. Dubuque, 2021).

The Travel BCBA (Board Certified Behavior Analyst) will pursue 6-month assignments in any of Hopebridge’s 12 states and make a tangible difference in the lives of individuals and communities along the way. Travel BCBAs will be at the forefront of a revolutionary approach to delivering behavioral health services.

Through this innovative approach, Hopebridge aims to optimize treatment outcomes and improve access to behavioral health services for individuals across diverse communities.

Hopebridge has long been recognized for its excellence in delivering comprehensive and individualized behavioral health care to children and families. With the introduction of the Travel BCBA role, Hopebridge aims to take its mission further by providing specialized support and expertise to its expanding network of centers.

The Travel BCBA will work closely with local teams, providing clinical oversight, training, and mentorship to ensure the highest level of quality and consistency in care. Their extensive expertise in behavior analysis, paired with their ability to adapt to new environments, will allow them to make a lasting impact on the lives of countless individuals and communities.

“We are excited to introduce the Travel BCBA role as an integral part of our commitment to innovation and excellence,” says Chief Clinical Officer Jana Sarno. “By embracing this novel approach, we are confident that we will empower our teams to blend a passion for helping children, expertise, and exploration, unlocking the potential for transformative outcomes in the lives of those we serve.”

Hopebridge invites highly skilled and passionate behavior analysts to explore the exciting opportunities offered by the Travel BCBA role. For more information about this position and to join the Hopebridge team, please visit jobs.hopebridge.com.

###

About Hopebridge

Hopebridge was founded in 2005 to serve the growing need for autism treatment services and to improve the lives of affected children and families. Hopebridge is committed to providing personalized outpatient ABA, occupational, speech and feeding therapies for children touched by autism spectrum disorder and behavioral, physical, social, communication and sensory challenges. Hopebridge provides a trusted place where they can receive the care, support and hope they deserve.

More than a decade later, Hopebridge continues to open state-of-the-art autism therapy centers in new communities to reach patients and families who need services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Hopebridge operates over 100 centers in the following twelve states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Ohio and Tennessee.

Attachments

Hopebridge introduces Travel BCBA role

Hopebridge introduces Travel BCBA role

CONTACT: Samantha Sandala Hopebridge ssandala@hirons.com