Hopebridge plans to hire 2,700 employees in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — One of the largest autism therapy healthcare providers in the nation, Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers, plans to hire more than 2,700 employees in 2021 to meet the growing need for ABA therapy in six states: Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Georgia, Kentucky and Ohio. The company also plans to add up to 20 additional locations within the next 12 months, starting with three Colorado locations in January 2021.

“Our mission remains to provide support and essential therapy services to as many children with autism spectrum disorder as possible,” said Hopebridge CEO Dennis May. “In order to provide the absolute best care to these children and their families, we are continuously seeking top talent in behavioral health. Each hire ensures that every child at Hopebridge receives the one-on-one therapy they deserve.”

New positions will open for Board Certified Behavioral Analysts (BCBA), registered behavior technicians (RBT), clinical psychologists, occupational therapists, speech and language pathologists and other industry professionals. The expansion will also make Hopebridge’s unique, interdisciplinary approach to autism therapy, Hopebridge 360Care, more accessible to families and children in the states Hopebridge serves. This approach allows the team to create personalized plans of care aimed at meeting the needs of each child through diagnostics, applied behavioral analysis (ABA) therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy.

Despite the pandemic, Hopebridge continued to provide essential care to the families it serves and hired more than 2,500 employees in 2020. Hopebridge also recently announced expansions in Colorado, which alone are on track to create more than 325 new jobs in the state.

All new BCBAs embark on a four-week journey through an exclusive BCBA Onboarding Program, which covers everything a BCBA would need to know when starting a job at Hopebridge (beyond the ABA coursework). The onboarding program includes mentorship, dedicated time for job shadowing and facetime with company leadership. In addition, Hopebridge offers sign-on and monthly bonuses as well as continuing education stipends for BCBAs.

Hopebridge aims to provide employees with the tools they need to deepen their knowledge in behavioral analysis by providing opportunities to meet their university and certification requirements, development programs, behavior analysis fellowship programs, and continued education. In addition, Hopebridge offers full-time employment including competitive health insurance, 401K, vacation and holiday benefits.

“Hopebridge provides a unique experience for both experienced behavioral health professionals and students hoping to advance their career in the industry,” said Hopebridge Vice President of Human Resources Leigh Crick. “We ensure that our employees are given the resources to thrive in our center-based model’s collaborative culture, surrounded by other experts working across disciplines to enhance treatment for kids as well as their own skillset.”

For a complete list of Hopebridge centers and services, visit hopebridge.com/centers/. To learn more about job opportunities with Hopebridge, visit hopebridge.com/jobs/.

About Hopebridge

Hopebridge was founded in 2005 to serve the growing need for autism treatment services and to improve the lives of affected children and families. Hopebridge is committed to providing personalized outpatient ABA, occupational, speech and feeding therapies for children touched by autism spectrum disorder and behavioral, physical, social, communication and sensory challenges. Hopebridge provides a trusted place where they can receive the care, support, and hope they deserve.

More than a decade later, Hopebridge continues to open state-of-the-art autism therapy centers in new communities to reach patients and families who need services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, Hopebridge currently operates in six states: Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio, with additional states planned for the future.

