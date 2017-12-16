Hoping to extend maritime reach, China lavishes aid on Pakistan town

GWADAR, Pakistan (Reuters) – China is lavishing vast amounts of aid on a small Pakistani fishing town to win over locals and build a commercial deep-water port that the United States and India suspect may also one day serve the Chinese navy.
