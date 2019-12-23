Horace Mann awards more than $10,000 in DonorsChoose.org funding

Completes 35 DonorsChoose.org projects in 17 states
Springfield, Illinois, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Horace Mann donated more than $10,000 to 35 educators in its Fall Into Funding Sweepstakes. The company, which helps educators achieve their financial goals, began the contest as educators returned to school and it just concluded. DonorsChoose.org provides a way for teachers to post classroom project requests allowing donors to identify and choose projects to support.
Educator projects completed included requests for a mini fridge, art canvases, flexible seating and more.
Rebecca McElhannon teaches seventh grade at Bismarck Middle School in Bismarck, Arkansas. She requested a mini fridge for a lunch program she started for her students. “One day a week, I will have student volunteers come to my room to help classmates on course work. Students will peer tutor while enjoying lunch with students that may not be in their friend circle,” said McElhannon. “I would like to provide a mini-fridge so that they may bring their lunches and store them in the room.”
Sixth grade educator, Becca Yates’ project, requested basic supplies for her classroom. “I try to keep things on hand for students to grab so that students can spend less time worrying about having materials and more time focusing on the more important things such as learning math, science, reading, language arts, and social studies.”
Educators entered throughout the fall with at least five winners randomly drawn on the third Monday of every month during the promotion.
“We partner with DonorsChoose.org because it’s a great solution for educators to get the tools they need for their classrooms,” said Horace Mann President and CEO, Marita Zuraitis. “We know educators spend their hard-earned money on supplies, and this allows them to save some money to invest in their future, while also making a difference in the futures of their students.”
Projects funded:
Arkansas
Some Things Need to Stay Cold!, Rebecca McElhannon, Bismarck Middle School, Bismarck
Young Artists Rackin’ Up Art!, Vickie Lemp, Albert Pike Elementary School, Fort Smith
California
Artists in Training, Leah Dobek, Hancock Elementary School, San Diego
Kinder, Kinder, What Do You Hear?, Valerie Dungan, Hancock Elementary School, San Diego
Connecticut
Being a Green Machine, Sharyl Kastens, Waltersville Elementary School, Bridgeport
Georgia
Dear Dry Erase, I Learn Through Mistakes!, Portia Dhanasekaran, Dunaire Elementary School, Stone Mountain
Heading Into Digital Literacy, Suzi Mathis, Turner County Elementary School, Ashburn
Headphones Will Help Us Learn!, Cathy Russell, Dorothy Heights Elementary School,
Idaho
The Art of Family Engagement!, Melissa Hunt, IT Stoddard Elementary School, Blackfoot
Let’s Project It and See It, Alicia Cody, IT Stoddard Elementary School, Blackfoot
Illinois
Back to the Basics, Rebecca Yates, Anna Junior High School, Anna
Middle School Students Need to Socialize, Jennifer Weter, MacArthur Middle School, Berkeley
Maine
Help Them Learn to Love to Read and Spread Compassion, Amy Tucker, Maranacook Middle School, Readfield
Zooming in On Science with Macro Lens Photography, Kelsey Frost, Dike-Newell School, Bath
Michigan
Where’s My Book?, Candace Flauaus, Grant Elementary School, Grant
Liven Up Our Library: Part III, Kaitlyn Crane, Mayfield Elementary School, Lapeer
Missouri
Powered-up with Learning, Lynn Raynor, James Traditional Elementary School, Kansas City
Make Our Walls Come to Life, Kim Voss, Washington High School, Washington
North Carolina
Learning Extravaganza, Tabitha Johnson, North Drive Elementary School, Goldsboro
N25K Running Team, Year 2, Sandra Harris, Northside Elementary School, Elizabeth City
One Team, One Fight, Sarah Hirai, Jacksonville High School, Jacksonville
Oklahoma
Diversity and Tolerance, Soraya Javaher, Kendall-Whittier Elementary School, Tulsa
Pennsylvania
Wobble with It!, Jennifer Gorzelsky, Penn Lincoln Elementary School, Altoona
Health Education Material, Jeffrey Stepansky, Juniata Park Academy, Philadelphia
Stop! It’s Carpet Time…Let’s Discuss, Danica LaKari, John C. Diehl Elementary School, Erie
A Flexible Fit, Kelly Ziegenfus, Parkway Manor Elementary School, Allentown
South Carolina
Wiggle, Wiggle, STOP!, Carly Painter, Woodland Heights Elementary School, Spartansburg
Meeting Students’ Needs, Whitney Camacho, McColl Elementary Middle School, McColl
Tennessee
Getting Cozy in the Classroom- Flex Seating – Part II, Teresa Floch, Middle College High School, Memphis
Texas
Tape Club!, Pamela Walker, Greenfield Elementary School, Fort Worth
PBIS Interactive Activities!, Carlos Esparza, Kindred Elementary School
Writing With Voice, Cynthia Coronado, Armando Leal Junior Middle School, San Antonio
Stability STEM Learning, Rosie Perez, Bruce Aiken Elementary School, Brownsville
Virginia
Organize Us!, Kayleigh Critzer, Roanoke Academy Math & Science, Roanoke
Wisconsin
Reading Roundup Part 2!, Susie Goneau, Random Lake Elementary School, Random Lake
