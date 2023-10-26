Increasing consumer interest in natural and herbal remedies is a key driver boosting the horehound supplement market growth

Rockville , Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Horehound Supplement Market is projected to reach a value of US $1.9 Bn by the end of 2033, while growing at a CAGR of 8%.

Horehound supplements are natural herbal products made from the white horehound plant. These are known for supporting respiratory health by helping clear mucus from the lungs and may assist with cough relief. Unlike some pharmaceutical options, horehound supplements are derived from a natural source, containing fewer synthetic additives. These also possess potential antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties and can aid digestion. For those preferring herbal remedies or looking to avoid certain ingredients, horehound supplements offer an alternative.

Key Segments of Horehound Supplement Industry Research Report

By Form By Application By Sales Channel Powder

Liquid

Capsules

Syrups Flavoring

Expectorants

Lozenges Drug Stores

Health and Beauty Stores

Modern Trade Channels

Direct Selling

Third-party Online Channels

Company Online Channels

Increasing consumer preference for natural and herbal remedies is driving demand, as horehound is perceived as a natural alternative for respiratory health and other common ailments. Additionally, a growing awareness of the potential health benefits of horehound, such as its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, is boosting its popularity.

The market for herbal supplements, including horehound, can be fragmented with numerous brands and products. Establishing a strong brand identity and differentiating from competitors can be a hurdle for leading players in the industry

Key Takeaways:

In the United States, Germany, and Japan, the demand for horehound supplements is propelled by various factors. These include a renewed fascination with herbal remedies, a commitment to stringent quality standards, and an increasing emphasis on respiratory well-being . Moreover, Asia Pacific is also expected to be a high-growth region during the forecast period.

As per the sales channel, drug stores are expected to be the key sales channel in this business. Moreover, drug stores are convenient and trusted for buying horehound supplements.

Increasing consumer preference for natural and herbal remedies, growing awareness of horehound’s health benefits, particularly in respiratory support, and a demand for products with fewer synthetic additives are driving the market growth- Says FACTMR Expert

Market Competition

Prominent figures in the market are implementing diverse tactics to enhance their revenue and solidify their position in the market. These industry leaders are broadening their product offerings to encompass a diverse range of horehound supplement formats. Notable players in the market comprise Ricola AG, Herb Pharm LLC, Bio-Botanica Inc., The Great American Spice Co., Bickford Flavors, and Mountain Rose Herbs.

Herb Pharm had released a product called ‘Horehound Blend,’ which combines horehound with other herbs and natural ingredients to promote respiratory health.

In November 2018, Swanson Health Products extended its footprint into the world’s largest retail market by introducing a Chinese website. This platform was developed in collaboration with Azoya, a cross-border e-commerce group based in Shenzhen.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) USD 1.9 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 8% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 94 Tables No. of Figures 72 Figures



Winning strategies

Key players in the market should focus on developing expertise in horehound cultivation or establishing reliable sourcing partnerships to ensure a consistent and high-quality supply of the herb.

Using the long history and cultural importance of horehound in traditional medicine to build a brand associated with authenticity and proven effectiveness is a wise strategy in the industry. This strategy capitalizes on the trust consumers have in age-old remedies and offers natural solutions for health needs.

Leading companies should offer horehound in different forms like capsules, tinctures, and teas. This way, they can cater to different preferences and make it easy for people to use. Some may like capsules for their convenience, while others prefer tinctures or teas.

The rising emphasis on wellness and preventive healthcare is motivating consumers to explore natural supplements. Horehound is recognized as a valuable aid in promoting overall health and well-being, aligning with the proactive health-conscious lifestyle.

In the United States, there is a growing interest in herbal and natural remedies as consumers seek alternatives to synthetic medications. This increasing inclination towards holistic healthcare solutions is fueling the demand for horehound supplements.

Similarly, in Germany, there is a burgeoning preference for natural remedies. Consumers are increasingly turning to herbal supplements like horehound, seeking alternatives to conventional medications.

The herbal supplement market in Germany upholds rigorous quality standards. Manufacturers are dedicated to ensuring that their products comply with stringent quality and safety regulations, instilling consumer confidence in the effectiveness of horehound supplements. Germany’s stringent regulations governing herbal products establish a bedrock of trust for consumers, thereby fostering the expansion of the horehound supplement market.

