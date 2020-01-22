Breaking News
Home / Top News / Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Julie Scheck Freigang as New Director of the Board

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Julie Scheck Freigang as New Director of the Board

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 19 mins ago

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Craig M. Dwight, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors of Horizon Bancorp, Inc., appointed Julie Scheck Freigang to its Board of Directors effective January 21, 2020. Ms. Scheck Freigang is filling the open board seat, previously vacated by a retiring director and whose term shall expire in 2021, at which time she will be up for reelection. Mr. Dwight, continued to state, “Ms. Scheck Freigang has been an excellent addition to the Board and provides considerable expertise in the management and oversight of cyber security and information technology”.

Julie Scheck Freigang is the Vice President and Chief Information Officer for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: FELE) headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana where she oversees the company’s information technology across 110 locations in 21 countries. Before working for Franklin Electric, she held the position of Vice President – IT Vehicle Group at Eaton Corporation in Galesburg, Michigan. Ms. Freigang earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and graduated with honors from Valparaiso University in Valparaiso, Indiana. Within the Fort Wayne area, she is active in encouraging girls to consider technical fields and has sponsored the Northeast Indiana Tech Coalition TechFest for five years.

Ms. Scheck Freigang started her service to Horizon Bancorp by serving on its bank subsidiary board in January of last year and continues to serve on the bank’s board.

About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is an independent, commercial bank holding company serving Indiana and Michigan through its commercial banking subsidiary, Horizon Bank. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. may be reached online at www.horizonbank.com. Its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol HBNC.

Contact: Craig Dwight, Chairman & CEO
Phone: (219) 873-2725
Fax: (219) 873-9280

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.