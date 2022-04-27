Breaking News
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 EPS of $0.54 on Record Profitability, Higher Fees and Pre–Tax, Pre–Provision Net Income, and Organic Growth in Total, Commercial and Consumer Loans

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) — Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the “Company”) announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ending March 31, 2022.

“The intentional build out of Horizon’s lending teams, technology, durable customer relationships, and low–cost Midwest deposit franchise is reflected in the Company’s first quarter loan growth, higher fees and pre–tax, pre–provision net income, and record earnings,” Chairman and CEO Craig M. Dwight said. “We believe our asset sensitive balance sheet, strong credit quality and scalable business model will continue to provide an excellent foundation for organic growth in commercial and consumer lending, revenue and profits, along with incremental improvement in operating leverage through 2022.”

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Net income grew to a record $23.6 million, up 10.0% from the linked quarter and 15.4% from the prior year period. Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.54 was up from $0.49 for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $0.46 for the first quarter of 2021.
  • Pre–tax, pre–provision net income grew to $25.7 million, up 9.7% from the linked quarter and 6.1% from the prior year period. This non–GAAP financial measure is utilized by banks to provide a greater understanding of pre–tax profitability before giving effect to credit loss expense. (See the “Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Pre–Tax, Pre–Provision Net Income” table below.) Horizon recorded a provision release of $1.4 million in the quarter and $2.1 million in the linked quarter, as well as provision expense of $367,000 in the prior year period.
  • Reported net interest margin (“NIM”) was 2.99% and adjusted NIM was 2.93%, with reported NIM increasing by two basis points and adjusted NIM increasing by seven basis points from the fourth quarter of 2021. (See the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin” table below for the definition of this non–GAAP calculation of adjusted NIM.)
  • The Company was asset sensitive as of March 31, 2022 but less than the previous quarter as additional cash was deployed to higher yielding assets. Due to the deployment of cash the base case estimate increased over $10.0 million from last quarter and reduced estimates for parallel rate shocks to the balance sheet, at a 100 basis point shock and 200 basis point shock, to net interest income increases of approximately $2.5 million and $3.8 million, respectively.
  • The steepening of the yield curve during the first quarter resulted in unrealized losses on available for sale investments of $73.6 million compared to unrealized gains of $7.2 million at December 31, 2021. The impact to the tangible capital ratio was a decrease of 67 basis points from 7.61% at December 31, 2021 to 6.94% at March 31, 2022, an 8.8% decrease.
  • The Bank’s capital is still robust with leverage and risk based capital ratios of 9.7% and 15.21%, respectively.
  • Total loans, excluding Federal Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans and sold commercial participation loans, grew by 2.3%, or 9.5% annualized, during the first quarter to $3.66 billion at period end from $3.57 billion on December 31, 2021.
  • Commercial loans, excluding PPP loans and sold commercial participation loans, grew by 3.3%, or 13.5% annualized, during the first quarter to a record $2.20 billion from $2.13 billion on December 31, 2021.
  • Consumer loans grew by 3.7%, or 14.9% annualized, during the first quarter to a record $753.9 million at period end.
  • The decline in residential mortgage loans slowed during the first quarter with a 0.2% reduction to $593.4 million at period end, as refinancing activity decreased and we experienced movement to adjustable rate products which are held on the balance sheet. Gain on sale of mortgage loans and mortgage warehouse income only constituted 4.7% of total revenue in the first quarter of 2022.
  • Non–interest expense was $36.6 million in the quarter, or 2.03% of average assets on an annualized basis, compared to $39.4 million, or 2.09%, in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $32.2 million, or 2.20%, in the first quarter of 2021. As previously disclosed, acquisition–related and non–recurring Department of Labor (“DOL”) Employee Stock Ownership Plan (“ESOP“) settlement expenses totaled $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • The efficiency ratio for the period was 58.74% compared to 62.69% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 57.03% for the first quarter of 2021. The adjusted efficiency ratio was 58.74% compared to 58.25% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 57.97% for the first quarter of 2021. (See the “Non-GAAP Calculation and Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio” table below.)
  • As part of the Company’s annual branch performance review of Horizon Bank’s (the “Bank”) retail network, Horizon’s Board of Directors approved the permanent closure of seven branch locations in the second half of 2022. We expect to incur a one–time charge of approximately $432,000 with an earn–back period of approximately six months.
  • Horizon’s in–market consumer and commercial deposit relationships, including those on–boarded as part of its branch acquisition near the end of the third quarter of 2021, combined with strategic pricing moves to manage deposit growth and runoff of higher–priced time deposits, contributed to continued improvement in the cost of interest bearing liabilities, which declined to 0.30% in the quarter, compared to 0.31% in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 0.50% in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Asset quality remains favorable as evidenced by non–performing loans at 0.54% of total loans at period end and net charge–offs to average loans represented 0.00% for the first quarter of 2022.
Summary
    For the Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin     2022       2021       2021  
Net interest income   $ 48,171     $ 49,976     $ 42,538  
Net interest margin     2.99 %     2.97 %     3.29 %
Adjusted net interest margin     2.93 %     2.86 %     3.17 %

“Sequential quarter net interest margin expansion begins to illustrate the Company’s asset sensitive balance sheet positioning.” Mr. Dwight said. “We expect to see continued NIM improvement in 2022 driven by both rates and loan volume, along with deposit betas that we believe will remain in line with or better than in–footprint competition, given Horizon’s mix of commercial and retail relationships, strong marketplace positioning and conservative expectations for higher–priced deposit runoff.”

    For the Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
Asset Yields and Funding Costs   2022   2021   2021
Interest earning assets   3.22 %   3.20 %   3.66 %
Interest bearing liabilities   0.30 %   0.31 %   0.50 %

    For the Three Months Ended
Non–interest Income and   March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
Mortgage Banking Income   2022   2021   2021
Total non–interest income   $ 14,155   $ 12,828   $ 13,873
Gain on sale of mortgage loans     2,027     4,167     5,296
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment     3,489     300     213

    For the Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
Non–interest Expense     2022       2021       2021  
Total non–interest expense   $ 36,610     $ 39,370     $ 32,172  
Annualized non–interest expense to average assets     2.03 %     2.09 %     2.20 %

    For the Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
Credit Quality   2022   2021   2021
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.41 %   1.51 %   1.56 %
Non–performing loans to total loans   0.54 %   0.53 %   0.68 %
Percent of net charge–offs to average loans outstanding for the period   0.00 %   0.04 %   0.01 %

Allowance for   December 31,   Net Reserve March 31,
Credit Losses    2021
   1Q22    2022
Commercial   $ 40,775     $ (2,986 )   $ 37,789  
Retail Mortgage     3,856       495       4,351  
Warehouse     1,059       (4 )     1,055  
Consumer     8,596       717       9,313  
Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”)   $ 54,286     $ (1,778 )   $ 52,508  
ACL / Total Loans     1.51 %         1.41 %
Acquired Loan Discount (“ALD”)   $ 9,097     $ (769 )   $ 8,328  

“Our 2.03% annualized non–interest expense to average assets continues to represent an improvement over the prior quarter and the first quarter supports our full–year 2022 target of less than 2% for this performance metric,” Mr. Dwight said. “Even with nationwide wage inflation and the ongoing operating costs associated with our branch acquisition last fall, we believe our scalable and technology–enabled model, along with our disciplined expense management culture and annual branch network review process, will enable us to achieve our target for the full year.”

Income Statement Highlights

Net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $23.6 million, or $0.54 diluted earnings per share, compared to $21.4 million, or $0.49, for the linked quarter and $20.4 million, or $0.46, for the prior year period. This represents the highest quarterly net income in the Company’s history.

Adjusted net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $23.6 million, or $0.54 diluted earnings per share, compared to $23.7 million, or $0.54, for the linked quarter and $19.7 million, or $0.44, for the prior year period. Adjusted net income, which is not calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), is a measure that Horizon uses to provide a greater understanding of operating profitability. (See the “Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income” table below.)

The increase in net income for the first quarter of 2022 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 reflects an increase in non–interest income of $1.3 million, a decrease in non–interest expense of $2.8 million and a decrease in income tax expense of $541,000. These items were offset by a decrease in net interest income of $1.8 million and a decrease in provision release of $685,000 for the first quarter of 2022 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Interest income includes the recognition of PPP loan interest and net loan processing fees totaling $457,000 in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $2.1 million in the linked quarter. On March 31, 2022, the Company had $141,000 in net deferred PPP loan processing fees outstanding and $6.7 million in PPP loans outstanding. PPP loan net deferred fees and loans outstanding at December 31, 2021 were $561,000 and $25.8 million, respectively.

First quarter 2022 income from the gain on sale of mortgage loans totaled $2.0 million, down from $4.2 million in the linked quarter and down from $5.3 million in the prior year period.

Non–interest expense of $36.6 million in the first quarter of 2022, including ongoing operating expenses associated with the September 2021 acquisition of 14 branches and low–cost deposits to expand Horizon’s Michigan franchise, reflected a $1.8 million decrease in other losses, a $814,000 decrease in salaries and employee benefits, a decrease of $258,000 in loan expenses and a decrease of $224,000 in professional fees, offset by an increase in occupancy expense of $357,000 and an increase in outside services and consultants of $268,000 from the linked quarter. As previously disclosed, acquisition–related and non–recurring DOL ESOP settlement expenses totaled $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The increase in net income for the first quarter of 2022 when compared to the same prior year period reflects an increase in net interest income of $5.6 million, a decrease in credit loss expense of $1.8 million and an increase in non–interest income of $282,000, offset by an increase in non–interest expense of $4.4 million and an increase in income tax expense of $89,000.

Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2022     2021       2021       2021       2021  
Net income as reported   $ 23,563   $ 21,425     $ 23,071     $ 22,173     $ 20,422  
Acquisition expenses         884       799       242        
Tax effect         (184 )     (166 )     (51 )      
Net income excluding acquisition expenses     23,563     22,125       23,704       22,364       20,422  
Credit loss expense acquired loans               2,034              
Tax effect               (427 )            
Net income excluding credit loss expense acquired loans     23,563     22,125       25,311       22,364       20,422  
Gain on sale of ESOP trustee accounts               (2,329 )            
Tax effect               489              
Net income excluding gain on sale of ESOP trustee accounts     23,563     22,125       23,471       22,364       20,422  
DOL ESOP settlement expenses         1,900                    
Tax effect         (315 )                  
Net income excluding DOL ESOP settlement expenses     23,563     23,710       23,471       22,364       20,422  
(Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities                           (914 )
Tax effect                           192  
Net income excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities     23,563     23,710       23,471       22,364       19,700  
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)               (517 )     (266 )      
Net income excluding death benefit on BOLI     23,563     23,710       22,954       22,098       19,700  
Prepayment penalties on borrowings                     125        
Tax effect                     (26 )      
Net income excluding prepayment penalties on borrowings     23,563     23,710       22,954       22,197       19,700  
Adjusted net income   $ 23,563   $ 23,710     $ 22,954     $ 22,197     $ 19,700  

Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings per Share
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2022     2021       2021       2021       2021  
Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) as reported   $ 0.54   $ 0.49     $ 0.52     $ 0.50     $ 0.46  
Acquisition expenses         0.02       0.02       0.01        
Tax effect                            
Diluted EPS excluding acquisition expenses     0.54     0.51       0.54       0.51       0.46  
Credit loss expense acquired loans               0.05              
Tax effect               (0.01 )            
Diluted EPS excluding credit loss expense acquired loans     0.54     0.51       0.58       0.51       0.46  
Gain on sale of ESOP trustee accounts               (0.05 )            
Tax effect               0.01              
Diluted EPS excluding gain on sale of ESOP trustee accounts     0.54     0.51       0.54       0.51       0.46  
DOL ESOP settlement expenses         0.04                    
Tax effect         (0.01 )                  
Diluted EPS excluding DOL ESOP settlement expenses     0.54     0.54       0.54       0.51       0.46  
(Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities                           (0.02 )
Tax effect                            
Diluted EPS excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities     0.54     0.54       0.54       0.51       0.44  
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)               (0.02 )     (0.01 )      
Diluted EPS excluding death benefit on BOLI     0.54     0.54       0.52       0.50       0.44  
Prepayment penalties on borrowings                            
Tax effect                            
Diluted EPS excluding prepayment penalties on borrowings     0.54     0.54       0.52       0.50       0.44  
Adjusted diluted EPS   $ 0.54   $ 0.54     $ 0.52     $ 0.50     $ 0.44  

Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Pre–Tax, Pre–Provision Net Income
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
      2022       2021       2021       2021       2021  
Pre–tax income   $ 27,102     $ 25,505     $ 27,127     $ 25,943     $ 23,872  
Credit loss expense     (1,386 )     (2,071 )     1,112       (1,492 )     367  
Pre–tax, pre–provision net income   $ 25,716     $ 23,434     $ 28,239     $ 24,451     $ 24,239  
                     
Pre–tax, pre–provision net income   $ 25,716     $ 23,434     $ 28,239     $ 24,451     $ 24,239  
Acquisition expenses           884       799       242        
Gain on sale of ESOP trustee accounts                 (2,329 )            
DOL ESOP settlement expenses           1,900                    
(Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities                             (914 )
Death benefit on BOLI                 (517 )     (266 )      
Prepayment penalties on borrowings                       125        
Adjusted pre–tax, pre–provision net income   $ 25,716     $ 26,218     $ 26,192     $ 24,552     $ 23,325  

Horizon’s net interest margin increased to 2.99% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 2.97% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest margin reflects an increase in the yield on interest earning assets of two basis points and a decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities of one basis point. Interest income from acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments was $903,000 lower during the first quarter of 2022 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Horizon’s net interest margin decreased to 2.99% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 3.29% for the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in net interest margin reflects a decrease in the yield on interest earning assets of 44 basis points offset by a decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities of 20 basis points.

The net interest margin was impacted during the first quarter of 2022 and fourth quarter of 2021 by PPP loans that were originated. Horizon estimates that the PPP loans increased the net interest margin by 2 basis points for the first quarter of 2022 and 10 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2021, respectively. This assumes these PPP loans were not included in average interest earning assets or interest income and were primarily funded by the growth in non–interest bearing deposits.

The net interest margin was also impacted during the first quarter of 2022 and fourth quarter of 2021 by excess liquidity carried on the balance sheet through increased deposits. Horizon estimates that the excess liquidity compressed the net interest margin by 11 basis points for the first quarter of 2022 and 32 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2021, respectively. This assumes that the excess liquidity was not included in average interest earning assets or interest income and was excluded from non–interest bearing deposits.

Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
      2022       2021       2021       2021       2021  
Net interest income as reported   $ 48,171     $ 49,976     $ 46,544     $ 42,632     $ 42,538  
Average interest earning assets     6,800,549       6,938,258       6,033,088       5,659,384       5,439,634  
Net interest income as a percentage of average interest earning assets (“Net Interest Margin”)     2.99 %     2.97 %     3.17 %     3.14 %     3.29 %
                     
Net interest income as reported   $ 48,171     $ 49,976     $ 46,544     $ 42,632     $ 42,538  
Acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments (“PAUs”)     (916 )     (1,819 )     (875 )     (230 )     (1,579 )
Prepayment penalties on borrowings                       125        
Adjusted net interest income   $ 47,255     $ 48,157     $ 45,669     $ 42,527     $ 40,959  
Adjusted net interest margin     2.93 %     2.86 %     3.12 %     3.13 %     3.17 %

Net interest margin, excluding acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments (“adjusted net interest margin”), was 2.93% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 2.86% for the linked quarter and 3.17% for the first quarter of 2020. Interest income from acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments was $916,000, $1.8 million and $1.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

Lending Activity

Total loan balances were $3.72 billion, or $3.66 billion excluding PPP loans and sold commercial participation loans, on March 31, 2022. Total loans were $3.66 billion, or $3.57 billion excluding PPP loans and sold commercial participation loans, on December 31, 2021. During the three months ended March 31, 2022, commercial loans, excluding PPP loans and sold commercial participation loans, increased $70.9 million and consumer loans increased $26.6 million, offset by decreases in PPP loans of $19.1 million, loans held for sale of $8.8 million, sold commercial participation loans of $6.4 million mortgage warehouse loans of $3.9 million and residential mortgage loans of $1.0 million. PPP loan income was $457,000, $2.1 million and $3.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

Following a recent review of commercial participation loan sold agreements, the Company determined that total loan balance amounts must include all commercial participations sold with a corresponding secured borrowing, as they do not qualify for sales treatment based on accounting guidelines. This resulted in revising December 31, 2021 net loan and borrowing line items on the balance sheet with the March 31, 2022 reporting. Net loan and borrowing line items for December 31, 2021 was $56.5 million of commercial participations sold and for March 31, 2022 was $50.5 million of commercial participations sold.

Loan Growth by Type, Excluding Acquired Loans
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    March 31,   December 31,   Amount   QTD   Annualized
    2022   2021   Change   % Change   % Change
Commercial, excluding PPP loans and
sold commercial participation loans		   $ 2,202,568   $ 2,131,644   $ 70,924     3.3 %   13.5 %
PPP loans     6,705     25,844     (19,139 )   (74.1 )%   (300.3 )%
Sold commercial participation loans     50,054     56,457     (6,403 )   (11.3 )%   (46.0 )%
Residential mortgage     593,372     594,382     (1,010 )   (0.2 )%   (0.7 )%
Consumer     753,900     727,259     26,641     3.7 %   14.9 %
Subtotal     3,606,599     3,535,586     71,013     2.0 %   8.1 %
Loans held for sale     3,781     12,579     (8,798 )   (69.9 )%   (283.7 )%
Mortgage warehouse     105,118     109,031     (3,913 )   (3.6 )%   (14.6 )%
Total loans   $ 3,715,498   $ 3,657,196   $ 58,302     1.6 %   6.5 %
                     
Total loans, excluding PPP loans and
sold commercial participation loans		   $ 3,658,739   $ 3,574,895   $ 83,844     2.3 %   9.5 %

Residential mortgage lending activity for the three months ended March 31, 2022 generated $2.0 million in income from the gain on sale of mortgage loans, decreasing $2.1 million from the fourth quarter of 2021 and $3.3 million from the first quarter of 2021. Total mortgage origination volume for the first quarter of 2022, including loans placed into the portfolio, totaled $118.9 million, representing a decrease of 20.9% from fourth quarter 2021 levels, and a decrease of 23.5% from the first quarter of 2021. As a percentage of total mortgage loan originations, 44% of the volume was from refinancings and 56% was from loans for new home purchases during the first quarter of 2022. Total origination volume of mortgage loans sold to the secondary market totaled $81.3 million, representing a decrease of 15.1% from the fourth quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 35.5% from the first quarter of 2021.

Gain on sale of mortgage loans and mortgage warehousing income was 4.7% of total revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to 8.6% for the linked quarter and 13.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Deposit Activity

Total deposit balances were $5.85 billion on March 31, 2022 compared to $5.80 billion on December 31, 2021, an increase of $48.5 million.

Deposit Growth by Type, Excluding Acquired Deposits
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  March 31,   December 31,   Amount   QTD   Annualized
  2022   2022   Change   % Change   % Change
Non–interest bearing $ 1,325,570   $ 1,360,338   $ (34,768 )   (2.6 )%   (10.4 )%
Interest bearing   3,782,644     3,711,767     70,877     1.9 %   7.7 %
Time deposits   743,283     730,886     12,397     1.7 %   6.9 %
Total deposits $ 5,851,497   $ 5,802,991   $ 48,506     0.8 %   3.4 %

Expense Management
 
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,        
      2022       2021     Adjusted
Non–interest Expense   Actual   Acquisition
&
Non–
Recurring
Expenses		   Adjusted   Actual   Acquisition
&
Non–
Recurring
Expenses		   Adjusted   Amount
Change		   Percent
Change
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 19,735     $   $ 19,735     $ 20,549     $ (202 )   $ 20,347     $ (612 )   (3.0 )%
Net occupancy expenses     3,561           3,561       3,204             3,204       357     11.1 %
Data processing     2,537           2,537       2,672       (1 )     2,671       (134 )   (5.0 )%
Professional fees     314           314       562       (45 )     517       (203 )   (39.3 )%
Outside services and consultants     2,525           2,525       2,197       (162 )     2,035       490     24.1 %
Loan expense     2,545           2,545       2,803       (83 )     2,720       (175 )   (6.4 )%
FDIC insurance expense     725           725       798       (6 )     792       (67 )   (8.5 )%
Other losses     168           168       1,925       (1,904 )     21       147     700.0 %
Other expense     4,500           4,500       4,660       (381 )     4,279       221     5.2 %
Total non–interest expense   $ 36,610     $   $ 36,610     $ 39,370     $ (2,784 )   $ 36,586     $ 24     0.1 %
Annualized non–interest expense to average assets     2.03 %         2.03 %     2.09 %         1.95 %        

Total non–interest expense was $2.8 million lower in the first quarter of 2022 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in other losses of $1.8 million as a result of the $1.9 million ESOP settlement expense recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense of $814,000. Excluding acquisition–related expenses and non–recurring DOL ESOP settlement expenses, total non–interest expense increased $24,000 in the first quarter of 2022 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. (See the “Non–GAAP Calculation and Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio” table below for these non–GAAP calculations.)

    Three Months Ended
    March 31,   March 31,      
    2022   2021
  
Non–interest Expense   Actual   Actual   Amount
Change		   Percent
Change
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 19,735     $ 16,871     $ 2,864     17.0 %
Net occupancy expenses     3,561       3,318       243     7.3 %
Data processing     2,537       2,376       161     6.8 %
Professional fees     314       544       (230 )   (42.3 )%
Outside services and consultants     2,525       1,702       823     48.4 %
Loan expense     2,545       2,822       (277 )   (9.8 )%
FDIC insurance expense     725       800       (75 )   (9.4 )%
Other losses     168       283       (115 )   (40.6 )%
Other expense     4,500       3,456       1,044     30.2 %
Total non–interest expense   $ 36,610     $ 32,172     $ 4,438     13.8 %
Annualized non–interest expense to average assets     2.03 %     2.20 %        

Total non–interest expense was $4.4 million higher in the first quarter of 2022 when compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increases in expenses was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $2.9 million, an increase in other expense of $1.0 million, an increase in outside services and consultants of $823,000 and an increase in net occupancy expenses of $243,000, offset by a decrease of $277,000 in loan expense and a decrease of $230,000 in professional fees.

Annualized non–interest expense as a percent of average assets was 2.03%, 2.09% and 2.20% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. Annualized non–interest expense, excluding acquisition expenses and non–recurring DOL ESOP settlement expenses, as a percent of average assets was 2.03%, 1.95% and 2.20% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. (See the “Non–GAAP Calculation and Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio” table below for these non–GAAP calculations.)

Income tax expense totaled $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $541,000 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 and an increase of $89,000 when compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Capital

The capital resources of the Company and the Bank exceeded regulatory capital ratios for “well capitalized” banks at March 31, 2022. Stockholders’ equity totaled $677.5 million at March 31, 2022 and the ratio of average stockholders’ equity to average assets was 9.79% for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Tangible book value per common share (“TBVPS”) declined $1.03 in the first quarter of 2022 to $11.55 at period end, as unrealized net losses on securities available for sale (“AFS”) of $1.48 per common share reduced other comprehensive income (“OCI”) by $64.3 million in the first three months of this year. Fluctuations in the fair market value of AFS are widely expected to be recorded by banks in the first quarter of 2022.

The following table presents the actual regulatory capital dollar amounts and ratios of the Company and the Bank as of March 31, 2022.

    Actual   Required for Capital
Adequacy Purposes		   Required for Capital
Adequacy Purposes
with Capital Buffer		   Well Capitalized
Under Prompt
Corrective Action
Provisions
    Amount   Ratio   Amount   Ratio   Amount   Ratio   Amount   Ratio
Total capital (to risk–weighted assets)                                  
Consolidated   $ 733,695   15.21 %   $ 385,869   8.00 %   $ 506,452   10.50 %   N/A   N/A  
Bank     685,676   14.22 %     385,665   8.00 %     506,186   10.50 %   $ 482,082   10.00 %
Tier 1 capital (to risk–weighted assets)                                  
Consolidated     679,232   14.08 %     289,401   6.00 %     409,985   8.50 %   N/A   N/A  
Bank     631,214   13.09 %     289,249   6.00 %     409,769   8.50 %     385,665   8.00 %
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk–weighted assets)                                  
Consolidated     541,696   11.64 %     217,051   4.50 %     337,635   7.00 %   N/A   N/A  
Bank     631,214   13.09 %     216,937   4.50 %     337,457   7.00 %     313,353   6.50 %
Tier 1 capital (to average assets)                                  
Consolidated     679,232   9.70 %     280,233   4.00 %     280,233   4.00 %   N/A   N/A  
Bank     631,214   9.03 %     279,627   4.00 %     279,627   4.00 %     349,534   5.00 %

Liquidity

The Bank maintains a stable base of core deposits provided by long–standing relationships with individuals and local businesses. These deposits are the principal source of liquidity for Horizon. Other sources of liquidity for Horizon include earnings, loan repayment, investment security sales and maturities, proceeds from the sale of residential mortgage loans, unpledged investment securities and borrowing relationships with correspondent banks, including the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis (the “FHLB”). At March 31, 2022, in addition to liquidity available from the normal operating, funding, and investing activities of Horizon, the Bank had approximately $575.3 million in unused credit lines with various money center banks, including the FHLB and the Federal Reserve Discount Window. The Bank had approximately $2.3 billion of unpledged investment securities at March 31, 2022.

Use of Non–GAAP Financial Measures

Certain information set forth in this press release refers to financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we have included non–GAAP financial measures relating to net income, diluted earnings per share, net interest margin, tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, the return on average assets, the return on average equity and pre–tax, pre–provision net income. In each case, we have identified special circumstances that we consider to be non–recurring and have excluded them. We believe that this shows the impact of such events as acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments, among others we have identified in our reconciliations. Horizon believes these non–GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors and provide a greater understanding of our business and financial results without giving effect to the purchase accounting impacts and one–time costs of acquisitions and non–recurring items. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure. See the tables and other information below and contained elsewhere in this press release for reconciliations of the non–GAAP information identified herein and its most comparable GAAP measures.

Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Stockholders’ Equity and Tangible Book Value per Share
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
     
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2022   2021   2021   2021   2021
Total stockholders’ equity   $ 677,450   $ 723,209   $ 708,542   $ 710,374   $ 689,379
Less: Intangible assets     174,588     175,513     183,938     172,398     173,296
Total tangible stockholders’ equity   $ 502,862   $ 547,696   $ 524,604   $ 537,976   $ 516,083
Common shares outstanding     43,572,796     43,547,942     43,520,694     43,950,720     43,949,189
Book value per common share   $ 15.56   $ 16.61   $ 16.28   $ 16.16   $ 15.69
Tangible book value per common share   $ 11.55   $ 12.58   $ 12.05   $ 12.24   $ 11.74

Non–GAAP Calculation and Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
      2022       2021       2021       2021       2021  
Non–interest expense as reported   $ 36,610     $ 39,370     $ 34,349     $ 33,388     $ 32,172  
Net interest income as reported     48,171       49,976       46,544       42,632       42,538  
Non–interest income as reported   $ 14,155     $ 12,828     $ 16,044     $ 15,207     $ 13,873  
Non–interest expense / (Net interest income + Non–interest income)
(“Efficiency Ratio”)		     58.74 %     62.69 %     54.88 %     57.73 %     57.03 %
                     
Non–interest expense as reported   $ 36,610     $ 39,370     $ 34,349     $ 33,388     $ 32,172  
Acquisition expenses           (884 )     (799 )     (242 )      
DOL ESOP settlement expenses           (1,900 )                  
Non–interest expense excluding acquisition and DOL ESOP settlement expenses     36,610       36,586       33,550       33,146       32,172  
Net interest income as reported     48,171       49,976       46,544       42,632       42,538  
Prepayment penalties on borrowings                       125        
Net interest income excluding prepayment penalties on borrowings     48,171       49,976       46,544       42,757       42,538  
Non–interest income as reported     14,155       12,828       16,044       15,207       13,873  
Gain on sale of ESOP trustee accounts                 (2,329 )            
(Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities                             (914 )
Death benefit on BOLI                 (517 )     (266 )      
Non–interest income excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities and death benefit on BOLI   $ 14,155     $ 12,828     $ 13,198     $ 14,941     $ 12,959  
Adjusted efficiency ratio     58.74 %     58.25 %     56.16 %     57.45 %     57.97 %

Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
      2022       2021       2021       2021       2021  
Average assets   $ 7,319,675     $ 7,461,343     $ 6,507,673     $ 6,142,507     $ 5,936,149  
Return on average assets (“ROAA”) as reported     1.31 %     1.14 %     1.41 %     1.45 %     1.40 %
Acquisition expenses           0.05       0.05       0.02        
Tax effect           (0.01 )     (0.01 )            
ROAA excluding acquisition expenses     1.31       1.18       1.45       1.47       1.40  
Credit loss expense acquired loans                 0.12              
Tax effect                 (0.03 )            
ROAA excluding credit loss expense on acquired loans     1.31       1.18       1.54       1.47       1.40  
Gain on sale of ESOP trustee accounts                 (0.14 )            
Tax effect                 0.03              
ROAA excluding gain on sale of ESOP trustee accounts     1.31       1.18       1.43       1.47       1.40  
DOL ESOP settlement expenses           0.10                    
Tax effect           (0.02 )                  
ROAA excluding DOL ESOP settlement expenses     1.31       1.26       1.43       1.47       1.40  
(Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities                             (0.06 )
Tax effect                             0.01  
ROAA excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities     1.31       1.26       1.43       1.47       1.35  
Death benefit on BOLI                 (0.03 )     (0.02 )      
ROAA excluding death benefit on BOLI     1.31       1.26       1.40       1.45       1.35  
Prepayment penalties on borrowings                       0.01        
Tax effect                              
ROAA excluding prepayment penalties on borrowings     1.31       1.26       1.40       1.46       1.35  
Adjusted ROAA     1.31 %     1.26 %     1.40 %     1.46 %     1.35 %

Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Common Equity
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
      2022       2021       2021       2021       2021  
Average common equity   $ 716,341     $ 719,643     $ 724,412     $ 706,652     $ 697,401  
Return on average common equity (“ROACE”) as reported     13.34 %     11.81 %     12.64 %     12.59 %     11.88 %
Acquisition expenses           0.49       0.44       0.14        
Tax effect           (0.10 )     (0.09 )     (0.03 )      
ROACE excluding acquisition expenses     13.34       12.20       12.99       12.70       11.88  
Credit loss expense acquired loans                 1.11              
Tax effect                 (0.23 )            
ROACE excluding credit loss expense acquired loans     13.34       12.20       13.87       12.70       11.88  
Gain on sale of ESOP trustee accounts                 (1.28 )            
Tax effect                 0.27              
ROACE excluding gain on sale of ESOP trustee accounts     13.34       12.20       12.86       12.70       11.88  
DOL ESOP settlement expenses           1.05                    
Tax effect           (0.17 )                  
ROACE excluding DOL ESOP settlement expenses     13.34       13.08       12.86       12.70       11.88  
(Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities                             (0.53 )
Tax effect                             0.11  
ROACE excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities     13.34       13.08       12.86       12.70       11.46  
Death benefit on BOLI                 (0.28 )     (0.15 )      
ROACE excluding death benefit on BOLI     13.34       13.08       12.58       12.55       11.46  
Prepayment penalties on borrowings                       0.07        
Tax effect                       (0.01 )      
ROACE excluding prepayment penalties on borrowings     13.34 %     13.08 %     12.58 %     12.61 %     11.46 %
Adjusted ROACE     13.34 %     13.08 %     12.58 %     12.61 %     11.46 %

Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Equity
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
      2022       2021       2021       2021       2021  
Average common equity   $ 716,341     $ 719,643     $ 724,412     $ 706,652     $ 697,401  
Less: Average intangible assets     176,356       179,594       174,920       173,905       174,785  
Average tangible equity   $ 539,985     $ 540,049     $ 549,492     $ 532,747     $ 522,616  
Return on average tangible equity (“ROATE”) as reported     17.70 %     15.74 %     16.66 %     16.69 %     15.85 %
Acquisition expenses           0.65       0.58       0.18        
Tax effect           (0.14 )     (0.12 )     (0.04 )      
ROATE excluding acquisition expenses     17.70       16.25       17.12       16.83       15.85  
Credit loss expense acquired loans                 1.47              
Tax effect                 (0.31 )            
ROATE excluding credit loss expense acquired loans     17.70       16.25       18.28       16.83       15.85  
Gain on sale of ESOP trustee accounts                 (1.68 )            
Tax effect                 0.35              
ROATE excluding gain on sale of ESOP trustee accounts     17.70       16.25       16.95       16.83       15.85  
DOL ESOP settlement expenses           1.40                    
Tax effect           (0.23 )                  
ROATE excluding DOL ESOP settlement expenses     17.70       17.42       16.95       16.83       15.85  
(Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities                             (0.71 )
Tax effect                             0.15  
ROATE excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities     17.70       17.42       16.95       16.83       15.29  
Death benefit on BOLI                 (0.37 )     (0.20 )      
ROATE excluding death benefit on BOLI     17.70       17.42       16.58       16.63       15.29  
Prepayment penalties on borrowings                       0.09        
Tax effect                       (0.02 )      
ROATE excluding prepayment penalties on borrowings     17.70 %     17.42 %     16.58 %     16.70 %     15.29 %
Adjusted ROATE     17.70 %     17.42 %     16.58 %     16.70 %     15.29 %

Earnings Conference Call

As previously announced, Horizon will host a conference call to review its first quarter financial results and operating performance.

Participants may access the live conference call on April 28, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET) by dialing 833–974–2379 from the United States, 866–450–4696 from Canada or 412–317–5772 from international locations and requesting the “Horizon Bancorp Call.” Participants are asked to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference through May 5, 2022. The replay may be accessed by dialing 877–344–7529 from the United States, 855–669–9658 from Canada or 412–317–0088 from other international locations, and entering the access code 7430984.

About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) is the $7.4 billion–asset bank holding company for Horizon Bank, which serves customers across diverse and economically attractive Midwestern markets through convenient digital and virtual tools, as well as its Indiana and Michigan branches. Horizon’s retail offerings include prime residential, indirect auto, and other secured consumer lending to in–market customers, as well as a range of personal banking and wealth management solutions. Horizon also provides a comprehensive array of in–market business banking and treasury management services, with commercial lending representing over half of total loans. More information on Horizon, headquartered in Northwest Indiana’s Michigan City, is available at horizonbank.com and investor.horizonbank.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward–looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively, “Horizon”). For these statements, Horizon claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward–looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Horizon, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward–looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward–looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward–looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Horizon’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in Horizon’s Annual Report on Form 10–K and its quarterly reports on Form 10–Q. Further, statements about the effects of the COVID–19 pandemic on our business, operations, financial performance, and prospects may constitute forward–looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impacts may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward–looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable, and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, third parties, and us. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Horizon does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to update any forward–looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward–looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Contact: Mark E. Secor
  Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (219) 873-2611
Fax: (219) 874-9280
Date: April 27, 2022

Financial Highlights
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
     
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2022   2021   2021   2021   2021
Balance sheet:                    
Total assets   $ 7,420,328   $ 7,374,903   $ 7,534,240   $ 6,109,227   $ 6,055,528
Interest earning deposits & federal funds sold     20,827     502,364     872,540     209,304     444,239
Interest earning time deposits     4,046     4,782     5,767     6,994     7,983
Investment securities     3,118,641     2,713,255     2,438,874     1,844,470     1,423,825
Commercial loans     2,259,327     2,176,959     2,173,200     2,104,627     2,177,858
Mortgage warehouse loans     105,118     109,031     169,909     205,311     266,246
Residential mortgage loans     593,372     594,382     603,540     559,437     581,929
Consumer loans     753,900     727,259     713,432     650,144     638,403
Earning assets     6,883,254     6,865,051     7,006,513     5,610,538     5,571,304
Non–interest bearing deposit accounts     1,325,570     1,360,338     1,324,757     1,102,950     1,133,412
Interest bearing transaction accounts     3,782,644     3,711,767     3,875,882     3,105,328     2,947,438
Time deposits     743,283     730,886     779,260     573,348     640,966
Borrowings     728,664     675,753     670,753     439,094     481,488
Subordinated notes     58,786     58,750     58,713     58,676     58,640
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts     56,850     56,785     56,722     56,662     56,604
Total stockholders’ equity     677,450     723,209     708,542     710,374     689,379

Financial Highlights
(Dollars in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Data and Ratios, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
      2022       2021       2021       2021       2021  
Income statement:                    
Net interest income   $ 48,171     $ 49,976     $ 46,544     $ 42,632     $ 42,538  
Credit loss expense (recovery)     (1,386 )     (2,071 )     1,112       (1,492 )     367  
Non–interest income     14,155       12,828       16,044       15,207       13,873  
Non–interest expense     36,610       39,370       34,349       33,388       32,172  
Income tax expense     3,539       4,080       4,056       3,770       3,450  
Net income   $ 23,563     $ 21,425     $ 23,071     $ 22,173     $ 20,422  
                     
Per share data:                    
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.54     $ 0.49     $ 0.53     $ 0.50     $ 0.46  
Diluted earnings per share     0.54       0.49       0.52       0.50       0.46  
Cash dividends declared per common share     0.15       0.15       0.15       0.13       0.13  
Book value per common share     15.56       16.61       16.28       16.16       15.69  
Tangible book value per common share     11.55       12.58       12.05       12.24       11.74  
Market value – high     23.45       21.14       18.47       19.13       19.94  
Market value – low   $ 18.67     $ 18.01     $ 15.83     $ 16.98     $ 15.43  
Weighted average shares outstanding – Basis     43,554,713       43,534,298       43,810,729       43,950,501       43,919,549  
Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted     43,734,556       43,733,416       43,958,870       44,111,103       44,072,581  
                     
Key ratios:                    
Return on average assets     1.31 %     1.14 %     1.41 %     1.45 %     1.40 %
Return on average common stockholders’ equity     13.34       11.81       12.64       12.59       11.88  
Net interest margin     2.99       2.97       3.17       3.14       3.29  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans     1.41       1.51       1.55       1.58       1.56  
Average equity to average assets     9.79       9.64       11.13       11.50       11.75  
Efficiency ratio     58.74       62.69       54.88       57.73       57.03  
Annualized non–interest expense to average assets     2.03       2.09       2.09       2.18       2.20  
Bank only capital ratios:                    
Tier 1 capital to average assets     9.03       8.50       8.38       8.79       8.81  
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets     13.09       13.69       11.86       12.80       12.71  
Total capital to risk weighted assets     14.22       14.72       12.97       14.09       13.86  

Financial Highlights
(Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios, Unaudited)
     
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
      2022       2021       2021       2021       2021  
Loan data:                    
Substandard loans   $ 57,928     $ 56,968     $ 91,317     $ 82,488     $ 86,472  
30 to 89 days delinquent     6,358       8,536       3,997       3,336       5,099  
                     
Non–performing loans:                    
90 days and greater delinquent – accruing interest     107       145       200             267  
Trouble debt restructures – accruing interest     2,372       2,391       2,433       1,853       1,828  
Trouble debt restructures – non–accrual     1,501       1,521       1,604       2,294       2,271  
Non–accrual loans     16,133       14,962       25,137       18,175       20,700  
Total non–performing loans   $ 20,113     $ 19,019     $ 29,374     $ 22,322     $ 25,066  
Non–performing loans to total loans     0.54 %     0.53 %     0.80 %     0.63 %     0.68 %

Allocation of the Allowance for Credit Losses
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
     
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2022   2021   2021   2021   2021
Commercial   $ 37,789   $ 40,775   $ 43,121   $ 41,766   $ 42,980
Residential mortgage     4,351     3,856     3,737     4,108     4,229
Mortgage warehouse     1,055     1,059     1,054     1,155     1,163
Consumer     9,313     8,596     8,867     8,620     8,814
Total   $ 52,508   $ 54,286   $ 56,779   $ 55,649   $ 57,186

Net Charge–offs (Recoveries)
(Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios, Unaudited)
     
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
      2022       2021       2021       2021       2021  
Commercial   $ 38     $ 926     $ (25 )   $ 40     $ 158  
Residential mortgage     (10 )     126       (29 )     (23 )     (65 )
Mortgage warehouse                              
Consumer     108       360       36       22       115  
Total   $ 136     $ 1,412     $ (18 )   $ 39     $ 208  
Percent of net charge–offs (recoveries) to average loans
outstanding for the period		     0.00 %     0.04 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.01 %

Total Non–performing Loans
(Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios, Unaudited)
     
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
      2022       2021       2021       2021       2021  
Commercial   $ 7,844     $ 7,509     $ 16,121     $ 10,345     $ 12,802  
Residential mortgage     8,584       8,005       8,641       7,841       7,916  
Mortgage warehouse                              
Consumer     3,685       3,505       4,612       4,136       4,348  
Total   $ 20,113     $ 19,019     $ 29,374     $ 22,322     $ 25,066  
Non–performing loans to total loans     0.54 %     0.53 %     0.80 %     0.63 %     0.68 %

Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessed Assets
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
     
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2022   2021   2021   2021   2021
Commercial   $ 2,245   $ 2,861   $ 2,861   $ 1,400   $ 1,696
Residential mortgage     170     695     117     37     37
Mortgage warehouse                    
Consumer     5     5     29     46    
Total   $ 2,420   $ 3,561   $ 3,007   $ 1,483   $ 1,733

Average Balance Sheets
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
    March 31, 2022   March 31, 2021
    Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Rate
Assets                        
Interest earning assets                        
Federal funds sold   $ 237,605     $ 91   0.16 %   $ 267,241     $ 66   0.10 %
Interest earning deposits     20,673       24   0.47 %     25,527       31   0.49 %
Investment securities – taxable     1,646,525       7,391   1.82 %     410,063       1,451   1.44 %
Investment securities – non–taxable(1)     1,279,082       6,697   2.69 %     956,464       5,223   2.80 %
Loans receivable(2) (3)     3,616,664       37,879   4.26 %     3,780,339       40,818   4.39 %
Total interest earning assets     6,800,549       52,082   3.22 %     5,439,634       47,589   3.66 %
Non–interest earning assets                        
Cash and due from banks     104,676               85,269          
Allowance for credit losses     (54,307 )             (57,779 )        
Other assets     468,757               469,025          
Total average assets   $ 7,319,675             $ 5,936,149          
                         
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                        
Interest bearing liabilities                        
Interest bearing deposits   $ 4,478,621     $ 1,496   0.14 %   $ 3,524,103     $ 2,343   0.27 %
Borrowings     503,846       1,043   0.84 %     365,586       1,231   1.37 %
Repurchase agreements     139,742       37   0.11 %     111,692       38   0.14 %
Subordinated notes     58,763       880   6.07 %     58,616       880   6.09 %
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts     56,807       455   3.25 %     56,571       559   4.01 %
Total interest bearing liabilities     5,237,779       3,911   0.30 %     4,116,568       5,051   0.50 %
Non–interest bearing liabilities                        
Demand deposits     1,322,781               1,063,268          
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     42,774               58,912          
Stockholders’ equity     716,341               697,401          
Total average liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 7,319,675             $ 5,936,149          
                         
Net interest income / spread       $ 48,171   2.92 %       $ 42,538   3.16 %
Net interest income as a percent of average interest earning assets(1)           2.99 %           3.29 %
                         
(1) Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
(2) Includes fees on loans. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate.
(3) Non–accruing loans for the purpose of the computation above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in Thousands)
         
    March 31,
2022		   December 31,
2021
    (Unaudited)    
Assets        
Cash and due from banks   $ 120,954     $ 593,508
Interest earning time deposits     4,046       4,782
Investment securities, available for sale     1,112,512       1,160,812
Investment securities, held to maturity (fair value $1,827,845 and $1,559,991)     2,006,129       1,552,443
Loans held for sale     3,781       12,579
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $52,508 and $54,286     3,659,209       3,590,331
Premises and equipment, net     93,075       93,441
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     24,242       24,440
Goodwill     154,572       154,572
Other intangible assets     20,016       20,941
Interest receivable     27,476       26,137
Cash value of life insurance     97,660       97,150
Other assets     96,656       80,753
Total assets   $ 7,420,328     $ 7,411,889
         
Liabilities        
Deposits        
Non–interest bearing   $ 1,325,570     $ 1,360,338
Interest bearing     4,525,927       4,442,653
Total deposits     5,851,497       5,802,991
Borrowings     728,664       712,739
Subordinated notes     58,786       58,750
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts     56,850       56,785
Interest payable     1,420       2,235
Other liabilities     45,661       55,180
Total liabilities     6,742,878       6,688,680
Commitments and contingent liabilities        
Stockholders’ equity        
Preferred stock, Authorized, 1,000,000 shares, Issued 0 shares          
Common stock, no par value, Authorized 99,000,000 shares              
 Issued 43,874,763 and 43,766,931 shares,
 Outstanding 43,572,796 and 43,547,942 shares		          
Additional paid–in capital     351,522       352,122
Retained earnings     380,700       363,742
Accumulated other comprehensive income     (54,772 )     7,345
Total stockholders’ equity     677,450       723,209
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 7,420,328     $ 7,411,889

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
      2022       2021     2021     2021     2021
Interest income                    
Loans receivable   $ 37,879     $ 41,171     $ 40,392   $ 39,236     $ 40,818
Investment securities – taxable     7,506       6,491       4,565     2,528       1,548
Investment securities – non–taxable     6,697       6,456       5,911     5,656       5,223
Total interest income     52,082       54,118       50,868     47,420       47,589
Interest expense                    
Deposits     1,496       1,663       1,808     2,053       2,343
Borrowed funds     1,080       1,061       1,075     1,296       1,269
Subordinated notes     880       881       880     881       880
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts     455       537       561     558       559
Total interest expense     3,911       4,142       4,324     4,788       5,051
Net interest income     48,171       49,976       46,544     42,632       42,538
Credit loss expense (recovery)     (1,386 )     (2,071 )     1,112     (1,492 )     367
Net interest income after credit loss expense (recovery)     49,557       52,047       45,432     44,124       42,171
Non–interest Income                    
Service charges on deposit accounts     2,795       2,510       2,291     2,157       2,234
Wire transfer fees     159       205       210     222       255
Interchange fees     2,780       3,082       2,587     2,892       2,340
Fiduciary activities     1,503       1,591       2,124     1,961       1,743
Gains / (losses) on sale of investment securities                           914
Gain on sale of mortgage loans     2,027       4,167       4,088     5,612       5,296
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment     3,489       300       336     1,503       213
Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance     510       547       534     502       511
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance                 517     266      
Other income     892       426       3,357     92       367
Total non–interest income     14,155       12,828       16,044     15,207       13,873
Non–interest expense                    
Salaries and employee benefits     19,735       20,549       18,901     17,730       16,871
Net occupancy expenses     3,561       3,204       2,935     3,084       3,318
Data processing     2,537       2,672       2,526     2,388       2,376
Professional fees     314       562       522     588       544
Outside services and consultants     2,525       2,197       2,330     2,220       1,702
Loan expense     2,545       2,803       2,645     3,107       2,822
FDIC insurance expense     725       798       279     500       800
Other losses     168       1,925       69     6       283
Other expenses     4,500       4,660       4,142     3,765       3,456
Total non–interest expense     36,610       39,370       34,349     33,388       32,172
Income before income taxes     27,102       25,505       27,127     25,943       23,872
Income tax expense     3,539       4,080       4,056     3,770       3,450
Net income   $ 23,563     $ 21,425     $ 23,071   $ 22,173     $ 20,422
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.54     $ 0.49     $ 0.53   $ 0.50     $ 0.46
Diluted earnings per share     0.54       0.49       0.52     0.50       0.46

