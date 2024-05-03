Collaboration empowers exploration into our own world through the lens of STAR WARS themes and characters

Horizon Group USA Launches New STEM Activity Line for Star Wars™ Fans of All Ages Horizon Group’s Star Wars line will deliver STEM-based kits that will provide fans with Star Wars-inspired edu-tainment experiences.

WARREN, N.J., May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Just in time for “May the 4th,” or Star Wars Day, Horizon Group USA, a leading global provider of innovative educational activity products, is unveiling a galactic new Star Wars collection. In the company’s first collaboration with Lucasfilm Ltd, Horizon Group’s Star Wars line will deliver STEM-based kits that will provide fans with Star Wars-inspired edu-tainment experiences.

Horizon Group has made progressive strides in the STEM category, launching a variety of innovative STEM products over the past 20 years including its ThinkBox® and YOUniverse’™ brands. Each brand is backed by educational content powered by Horizon’s content engine The Young Scientists Club™, empowering the next generation of innovators and creators since its inception in 1999. A cornerstone of Horizon Group’s growth strategy has been its licensing program, and building partnerships with top educational and entertainment brands that have significant fan followings to reach a broader range of consumers.

The new Star Wars collection includes entertaining and educational STEM activities inspired by iconic characters and lore from Star Wars, bringing fans of all ages an exciting collection of products that introduce educator-backed geology, chemistry, and engineering experiences.

“STEM-based activities have played a strong part in the expansion of Horizon Group’s portfolio since the beginning, driven by our CEO, Roshan Wijerama, and his passion for supporting children’s education,” said Evan Buzzerio, Chief Commercial Officer & Partner at Horizon Group USA. “Applying Horizon Group’s innovative approach to the Star Wars brand backed by the educational content developed by research scientists, Drs. Balint and Lita Kacsoh, has enabled us to make science subjects even more accessible to fans of all ages.”

The Star Wars kits take fans on a journey with Star Wars-inspired science, offering the chance to build, and learn with STEM through a variety of exhilarating play experiences. The first products to launch within the collection include the Star Wars Slime Jars, from Horizon Group USA’s popular SLIMYGLOOP® brand. In this creative new twist on sensory play, chemistry fans can learn about the science of compounds through hands-on play and corresponding collectible educational fact cards.

“There are few franchises more beloved than Star Wars, and our debut collection strengthens Horizon Group’s powerful line-up on creative activities and STEM kits, empowering kids to learn alongside their favorite characters,” added Laura Pfeffer, Vice President of Licensing & Specialty Sales at Horizon Group USA.

Star Wars Slime Jars are now available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble, and fans can look forward to the launch of additional Star Wars-inspired STEM-focused sets later this year. The product line for Horizon Group USA’s Star Wars debut collection includes:

Star Wars Slime Jars (Ages 6+: $8.99)

Star Wars fans can imagine embarking on a journey across the galaxy with a collection of four different slimes inspired by fan-favorite characters like the Mandalorian, stormtroopers, Grogu, and Darth Vader. The tactile thrill of slime dives into the chemistry of compounds, illustrated within included collectible fact cards.

Star Wars LIGHTSABER™ Themed Engineering Kits (Ages 6+: $14.99)

A new STEM activity will empower Star Wars fans to discover the magic of LEDS and circuit science as they assemble two Lightsaber™ themed glowing model kits! The set includes model kits inspired by Darth Vader and Obi-Wan’s Lightsabers™ from Star Wars: A New Hope™. Featuring an easy-to-follow project guide, fans can delve into the mysteries of the Star Wars galaxy as they unravel the dynamics of light, matter, crystals, and energy sources.

Star Wars Grow & Glow Kyber Crystals (Ages 8+: $19.99 -$22.99)

The ultimate Star Wars STEM experience allows fans to unleash their inner chemist through hands-on exploration as fans grow their very own crystals resembling Kyber in a few simple steps. Watch as a vibrant galaxy of colors emerge, turning the saturated solution into a crystalline specimen that’s ready to be showcased on the included light-up Star Wars-inspired display base.

“We look forward to introducing exciting new STEM experiences to Star Wars fans this year,” said Hiu Lee, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer at Horizon Group USA. “Our global retail distribution teams are now armed with even more exciting products that add a dynamic new dimension to our existing STEM programs.”

About Horizon Group:

Horizon’s rich history in the trend industry dates back to 1912 – and while many things have evolved, one element remains the same: Creativity. It’s universally human, and we believe creativity is for everyone. As a global leader, providing trend-driven D.I.Y. and educational activity kits, our mission is clear: Connection People Through Creativity. We need to fuel each generation with the power to explore the world around them and unlock their potential. By supporting each stage of development with thoughtful, hands-on entertainment – Horizon Group USA doesn’t just deliver products with lasting benefits, we inspire the entire creative family to be the best version of themselves – proudly expressive, confident and unique. Together, WE create what’s next!

Lucasfilm, the Lucasfilm logo, STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & TM Lucasfilm Ltd.



