Horizon Media Named #1 Best Place to Interview in New York by Glassdoor

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Horizon Media, a global leader in data-driven media and marketing, announced today that it has been named #2 on Glassdoor’s list of Top 100 “Best Places to Interview” in the United States. With 91 percent of candidates giving the agency a positive interview experience rating, Horizon is also recognized by Glassdoor as the #1 Place to Interview in New York State. Horizon is the only media and advertising company to be named to the prestigious list, which was created as part of Glassdoor’s 2017 Candidates’ Choice Awards.

“A candidate’s experience with us begins well before they walk through our doors,” said Eileen Benwitt, EVP, Chief Talent Officer at Horizon Media. “People seeking career changes are making very big decisions that significantly impact their lives. Our talent acquisition team deeply understands the gravity of this decision-making process and works hard to make every single touchpoint along the way a positive experience. We are very proud to be recognized by Glassdoor as this honor is a testament to our incredibly hard working and talented recruiters.”

Glassdoor’s “Best Place to Interview” list names companies who provide candidates with the top interview experiences. Winners of Glassdoor’s Candidates Choice Awards are determined solely on anonymous feedback from candidates themselves. When posting an interview review, candidates rate aspects of the process such as the difficulty of the interview, the length of the interview process and overall experience. Glassdoor uses a proprietary algorithm to evaluate the Best Places to Work from the user-generated information.

This award follows several recent honors that celebrate Horizon’s outstanding culture. The agency has consistently been named to all the prestigious Best Places to Work lists including Crain’s Best Places to Work in New York City for four years running, Los Angeles Business Journal’s Best Places to Work in Los Angeles for three consecutive years, and three distinct Fortune lists in the past two years including: Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing, Best Workplaces in New York, and Top Places to Work for Women.

About Horizon Media
Horizon Media, Inc. is a global leader in data-driven media and marketing. The company was founded in 1989, is headquartered in New York with offices in Los Angeles and Toronto. Recognized as one of the world’s ten most innovative marketing and advertising companies by Fast Company, Horizon Media has been recognized as U.S. Media Agency of the Year by Adweek and AdAge, and Independent Media Agency of the Year by Mediapost. Renowned for its incredible culture, Horizon is also consistently named to all the prestigious annual Best Places to Work lists published by Fortune, AdAge, Crain’s New York Business and Los Angeles Business Journal. Bill Koenigsberg served as the Chairman of the 4A’s Board of Directors from 2014 to 2017, and currently serves as Vice Chair of the 4A’s Board of Directors. Bill was the first person from a media agency to hold this prestigious position in the 100-year history of the 4As, the marketing industry’s leading trade association. Horizon Media has estimated billings of $8 billion and over 2,000 employees.

Contact
Horizon Media
Kaya Lobaczewski
(212) 220-2102
[email protected]

