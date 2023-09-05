Hormone Replacement Therapy Providers Striking Gold with Growing Use of HRT for Treatment of Menopause

Rockville , Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global hormone replacement therapy (HRT) market is valued at US$ 22.5 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2033. Japan, India, China, and the United Kingdom are estimated to emerge as some of the most opportune markets for hormone replacement therapy providers.

Women have become more aware of menopausal symptoms than ever before and amidst this, hormone replacement therapy has emerged as a preferred choice of treatment for the same. The growing use of hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of osteoporosis and dementia is also anticipated to offer a plethora of new opportunities for HRT providers over the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Demand for hormone replacement therapy is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2033.

The global hormone replacement therapy market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 43.7 billion by 2033.

Increasing investments in medical R&D, growing awareness regarding the benefits of hormone replacement therapy, high availability of favourable reimbursement for hormone therapies, and expanding geriatric population are prime market drivers.

The carcinogenic effect of combination hormone replacement therapy and the high cost of certain HRT products are key market restraints.

At present, North America accounts for around 25% of the global market share.

Estrogen hormone replacement therapy is projected to lead global revenue generation through 2033.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Novo Nordisk A/S

Bayer AG

Endo International Plc

Janssen NV

Mithra Pharmaceuticals

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Allergen Plc

Merck KGaA

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Mylan N.V.

“Growing senescent population to act as key catalyst for hormone replacement therapy market growth in the future,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Winning Strategy

Hormone replacement therapy providers are investing in research and development to develop novel therapies for the treatment of various chronic diseases that allow them to expand their business potential on a global scale. Companies are also opting for other organic and inorganic strategies to boost their revenue generation potential around the world.

This detailed hormone replacement therapy market research analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider sheds light on all strategies adopted by established as well as incoming companies to give them a comprehensive understanding of the global market landscape.

Key Segments of Hormone Replacement Therapy Industry Research Report

By Therapy Type Estrogen Hormone Replacement Therapy Thyroid Replacement Therapy Growth Hormone Replacement Therapy

By Dosage Form Tablets Patches Injections Implants Creams Others

By Indication Menopause Osteoporosis Thyroid Growth Hormone Deficiency

By Sales Channel Hospital Pharmacies Clinics Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

By Region North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global hormone replacement therapy market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on therapy type (estrogen hormone replacement therapy, thyroid replacement therapy, growth hormone replacement therapy), dosage form (tablets, patches, injections, implants, creams, others), indication (menopause, osteoporosis, thyroid, growth hormone deficiency), and sales channel (hospital pharmacies, clinics, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

