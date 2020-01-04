Choking smoke from raging bushfires blocked Bec Winter’s path to safety but she put faith in her horse Charmer to find a way, eventually reaching refuge in a local pub in the coastal town of Moruya, Winter said on Saturday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S.-led coalition denies conducting Baghdad air strike - January 4, 2020
- Horse guides rider fleeing Australian bushfires to find safety at pub - January 4, 2020
- U.S.-led coalition did not conduct air strike near Taji, Iraq camp – spokesman - January 4, 2020