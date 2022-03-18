Hoskinsea NFT Marketplace on Cardano Set To Replace Opensea, With Advanced Functionality

New York, NY, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hoskinsea team is excited to announce the alpha launch of Hoskinsea — A decentralized marketplace for digital assets on the Cardano blockchain.
Over the last few months, we’ve seen the emergence of several new digital assets on the blockchain network. The most prominent of these was Bored Ape Watch Club (BAYC) but several more are emerging. Most excitingly, the community is solidifying a new standard around digital assets. The Cardano network provides a common interface for the accounting, transfer, and inspection of non-fungible digital assets.
At Hoskinsea, we’re excited about the emergence of this new marketplace building on the Cardano blockchain. We believe that “true digital ownership” means that assets will be traded across a diverse ecosystem of decentralized exchange platforms.
$HSK Tokens has several uses on the Hoskinsea platform, which will benefit token holders. Hoskinsea aims to build a fully functional Decentralized NFT marketplace on the Cardano ecosystem.
HSK token benefits
Purchase of NFT: Token holders can be able to purchase NFTs from Hoskinsea marketplace at a discounted price
Transaction Fees: NFT minting fees can be paid using HSK tokens
Staking Platform: HSK token holders can choose to stake their tokens on our staking platform to earn more tokens
NFT Farming: Users will be able to stake NFTs on our platform and be able to earn rewards in limited/Rare NFTs which can be tradable on other NFT platforms too.
Transaction Fees Redistribution: Top holders will be able to benefit also on our platform by earning a fixed percentage of profits made from all the transactions carried on our platform using the HSK token.
HSK token private sale
1 ADA = 100 HSK Tokes
Minimum Purchase: 200 ADA
Maximum Purchase: 20000 ADA
Early participants can purchase in HSK token private sale and become early holders of HSK tokens – https://sale.hoskinsea.io/
Hoskinsea unique marketplace reimagines on-chain project participation and aims to transform the NFT launch space by solving issues that are prevalent in NFT whitelisting by putting all prediction events on-chain, making it trustless, and eliminating false launch starts, and giving members access to only the highest-quality projects.
Social Media:
Telegram: http://t.me/hoskinsea
Twitter: http://twitter.com/hoskinsea
Medium: https://medium.com/@Hoskinsea.io
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/generational-wealth-society/
GitBook: https://hoskinsea.gitbook.io/docs/the-company
CONTACT: Company Name: Hosakinsea Email: Support (at) hosakinsea.io Website: https://www.hoskinsea.io/
- Associa Hill Country Client Board Members Honored With Pavilion Naming Ceremony - March 17, 2022
- Quantifind Expands Relationship With U.S. Department of Defense With Selection Into Data Readiness Artificial Intelligence Development Program - March 17, 2022
- Flushing Financial Corporation to Present at the Sidoti & Company Spring Small Cap Virtual Conference - March 17, 2022