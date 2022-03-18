Hoskinsea NFT Marketplace on Cardano Set To Replace Opensea, With Advanced Functionality

New York, NY, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hoskinsea team is excited to announce the alpha launch of Hoskinsea — A decentralized marketplace for digital assets on the Cardano blockchain.

Over the last few months, we’ve seen the emergence of several new digital assets on the blockchain network. The most prominent of these was Bored Ape Watch Club (BAYC) but several more are emerging. Most excitingly, the community is solidifying a new standard around digital assets. The Cardano network provides a common interface for the accounting, transfer, and inspection of non-fungible digital assets.

At Hoskinsea, we’re excited about the emergence of this new marketplace building on the Cardano blockchain. We believe that “true digital ownership” means that assets will be traded across a diverse ecosystem of decentralized exchange platforms.

$HSK Tokens has several uses on the Hoskinsea platform, which will benefit token holders. Hoskinsea aims to build a fully functional Decentralized NFT marketplace on the Cardano ecosystem.

HSK token benefits

Purchase of NFT: Token holders can be able to purchase NFTs from Hoskinsea marketplace at a discounted price

Transaction Fees: NFT minting fees can be paid using HSK tokens

Staking Platform: HSK token holders can choose to stake their tokens on our staking platform to earn more tokens

NFT Farming: Users will be able to stake NFTs on our platform and be able to earn rewards in limited/Rare NFTs which can be tradable on other NFT platforms too.

Transaction Fees Redistribution: Top holders will be able to benefit also on our platform by earning a fixed percentage of profits made from all the transactions carried on our platform using the HSK token.

HSK token private sale

1 ADA = 100 HSK Tokes

Minimum Purchase: 200 ADA

Maximum Purchase: 20000 ADA

Early participants can purchase in HSK token private sale and become early holders of HSK tokens – https://sale.hoskinsea.io/

Hoskinsea unique marketplace reimagines on-chain project participation and aims to transform the NFT launch space by solving issues that are prevalent in NFT whitelisting by putting all prediction events on-chain, making it trustless, and eliminating false launch starts, and giving members access to only the highest-quality projects.

