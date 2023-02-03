The Hospital-acquired Infection Control Market in the United Kingdom is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 527 Million by 2033. Growing with a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period. Japan Hospital-acquired Infection Control Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2033

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market revenues were estimated at US$ 6.1 Bn in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2023-2033, according to a recently published Future Market Insights report. By the end of 2033, the market is expected to reach US$ 12.7 Billion.

The frequent occurrence of hospital-acquired infections, the growing proportion of surgical procedures, the rising geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements in sterilization equipment, and the growing awareness of environmental and personal hygiene are the key factors driving the growth of the Hospital-acquired infection control market.

The growing use of e-beam sterilization and the reintroduction of ethylene oxide sterilization are further expected to swell the demand for hospital-acquired infection control.

The percentage of surgeries performed worldwide has increased significantly over the years. Every year, approximately 235 million complex surgical procedures are performed worldwide, according to the WHO. This is due to an increase in the prevalence of obesity and other lifestyle diseases, an increase in the geriatric population, and an increase in the incidence of spinal injuries and sports-related injuries.

With the growth in the number of surgical procedures conducted, the demand for various surgical equipment and medical devices is also surging. The proven benefits of sterilized product lines and growing awareness about their effectiveness in healthcare settings are expected to drive demand for hospital-acquired infection services.

Due to rising demand for Hospital-acquired Infection Control methods in developing nations, particularly Japan, the market in the Asia Pacific is projected to account for a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

The regional market is growing due to the extensive usage of Hospital-acquired infection controls and increased awareness of general health and fitness among the working-class population.

Competitive Analysis

The key players in the market include Steris Plc, Sotera Health Company, Getinge AB, Advanced Sterilization Products, Ecolab Inc., 3M Company, Matachana Group, MMM Group, Belimed AG, and Reckitt Benckiser.

Some of the recent developments of key Hospital-acquired Infection Control providers are as follows:

In 2021, STERIS purchased Cantel, a global provider of infection control products and services, through a U.S. subsidiary to broaden its vast array of sterilization services.

In 2021, Sterigenics S.A.S., a Sotera Health Company subsidiary, increased its European sterilizing capacity by expanding its ethylene oxide factory in Rantigny, France. Getinge introduced the Getinge Solsus 66 steam sterilizer for hospitals as well as surgical instruments in 2020, which has a higher capacity and operational reliability than other sterilizers.

In 2020, Sotera Health Company acquired Iotron, a prominent North American outsourced provider of E-beam sterilization services. The acquisition was intended to help the company expand its electron beam footprint and boost sales of the Sterigenics division.

Market Segments Covered in Hospital-acquired Infection Control Industry Analysis

By Component:

Equipment

Sterilization Equipment

Disinfection Equipment

Consumables

Disinfectants

Sterilization Consumables

Others (Waste Disposal, PPE)

Services

By End-user :

Hospitals and Intensive Care Units

Ambulatory Surgical and Diagnostic Centers

Other End-users

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Hospital-acquired Infection Control Market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights by Component (Equipment, Consumables, Services), by End- User (Hospitals and Intensive Care Units, Ambulatory Surgical and Diagnostic Centers, Other End-users) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

