A surge in commercial establishments such as hospitals, hotels, accommodations, and beauty & spa centers will likely drive market expansion.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global hospital linen supply and management services market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2031 . As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 25.4 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the hospital linen supply and management services market is expected to close at US$ 12.0 billion.

Increased healthcare spending globally has led to higher demand for efficient and cost-effective solutions. Outsourcing linen supply and management can help hospitals reduce linen maintenance and staffing costs, driving the demand for the hospital linen supply and management services market. Growing digitalization in hospital linen management has increased the number of companies offering these services. This is expected to bolster the global hospital linen supply and management services industry demand in the next few years.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2542

Healthcare facilities must maintain high hygiene and infection control standards to prevent healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). Hospital linen supply and management services play a crucial role in helping healthcare providers meet these regulatory requirements. The increase in healthcare facilities and the rise in demand for management services fuel the growth of the global hospital linen supply and management services industry. The need for hygienic linen in hospitals and other healthcare facilities is vital for the well-being of patients. This has driven demand for reliable and safe linen supply and management services.

Competitive Landscape

The hospital linen supply and management services industry is highly stagnant and competitive, with the presence of various global and regional players. The business model of prominent manufacturers includes investment in R&D, product expansion, and merger & acquisition. Product development is a major strategy adopted by top players to increase market share.

ACE Hospitality linen

Braun Linen

Crown Linen LLC

Ecolab

Elite Linen

HID Global Corporation

ImageFIRST Healthcare Laundry Specialist

Tetsudo Linen Service Co., Ltd.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc.

Unitex Textile Rental Services, Inc.

Key Developments in the Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market

ImageFIRST Healthcare Laundry Specialist specialized in healthcare linen and laundry services. They provide linen management solutions to healthcare facilities, ensuring high standards of hygiene.

Unitex Textile Rental Services Inc. is the linen service provider, offering linen management solutions to hospitals, nursing homes, and other healthcare

In October 2022— Unitex Textile Rental Services Inc. opened its second facility in Lawrence, Massachusetts. This facility will operate alongside our healthcare processing facility that opened in 2020, producing over 85 million pounds of clean linens and uniforms annually.

Contact us for Special Discount and Pricing – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=2542

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the hospital linen supply and management services market was valued at US$ 11.1 billion

Based on product type, the laundry services segment to generate high revenue during the forecast period.

By linen type, bed linen segment dominated the hospital linen supply and management services market.

Based on End-user, hospitals segment is expected to dominate in the market.

Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

The use of technology, such as RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification), for tracking and managing linens has improved efficiency and reduced losses, driving the demand for these services.

The growing expansion of healthcare facilities, including hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes, has led to an increased need for linen supply services.

Linen supply services that offer eco-friendly options and recycling programs are gaining popularity.

Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services – Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for the leading share during the forecast period owing to the increased demand for linen services in the hospitality industry and healthcare facilities.

A rise in awareness about hygiene is anticipated to augment the market in the region. The growing healthcare sector and increasing healthcare expenditure have led to a growing hospital linen supply and management services market.

North America is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The extensive healthcare infrastructure, stringent infection control regulations, and a large number of healthcare facilities contribute to the market’s size in North America.

Major players in North America are investing significantly in research & development activities to introduce new products and technologies that could help them gain a competitive advantage.

Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market – Key Segments

Product Type

Inventory Management

Linen Rental/Hire

Laundry Services

Customer Services Management

Linen Type

Bed Linen

Bath Linen

Table Linen

Service Provider

In-house

Contractual

End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Standalone Clinics

Others (hospital institution, etc.)

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Place an Order Copy of Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=2542<ype=S

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com