NEWARK, Del, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — During the forecast period 2023 to 2033, the Cerebral Aneurysm Management Market is expected to grow at a value of 6.7% CAGR, according to Future Market Insights. By the year 2033, the global market for Cerebral aneurysm management is expected to rise up to a market valuation of US$ 1.56 Billion. The increase in demand for cerebral aneurysm management can be attributed to the aging population and the availability of various treatment options.

The growth of the cerebral aneurysm treatment market is driven by the increasing number of individuals with cerebrovascular disorders globally. Factors such as a rise in patients with high blood pressure, trauma to blood vessels, and unhealthy lifestyle habits like smoking contribute to the growth of the market. The increasing use of medical therapies for treating un-ruptured intracranial aneurysms, advancements in neurodegenerative disease drug discovery, and an increase in cigarette smokers responsible for brain cancer also play a role.

The improving healthcare infrastructure, increase in healthcare expenditure, and ongoing research and development efforts further boost the market. The market outlook for 2023 to 2033 is favorable, with opportunities for growth due to innovations in drugs and treatment options. Furthermore, North America and Europe are expected to be major contributors for the development of Cerebral aneurysm management market owing to the prevalence of geriatric population and technologically advanced healthcare infastructures.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The Cerebral aneurysm management market is expected to grow at a value of 6.7% CAGR in the forecast period 2023-2033.

By distribution channel, hospital pharmacies are expected to hold 40% of the market share in 2023 for Cerebral aneurysm management market.

North America is expected to possess 45% market share for Cerebral aneurysm management market in 2023.

Asia Pacific Cerebral aneurysm management market size is expected to possess 37% market share in 2023.

“Increase in technologically advanced healthcare infrastructures along with awareness of treating Cerebral aneurysm is driving the growth of the Cerebral aneurysm management market.” states an FMI analyst

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the cerebral aneurysm management market are Biogen, Pfizer Inc, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Novartis AG, Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Orion Corporation, UCB S.A., Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc, Lundbeck A/S, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Sanofi, a key player in the cerebral aneurysm management market is focusing on integrating technology to offer diagnostic test for treating cerebral aneurysm.

Biogen, another key player in the cerebral aneurysm management market is focusing on investing in research and development for innovating medications.

More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Cerebral aneurysm management market, presenting historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Drug Class (Antihypertensives, Antiepileptics, Analgesics, Antiemetics, Antacids), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable, Transdermal), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, MEA)

Key Segments Profiled in the Cerebral Aneurysm Management Market Survey

Drug Class:

Antihypertensives

Antiepileptics

Analgesics

Antiemetics

Antacids

Route of Administration:

Oral

Injectable

Transdermal

Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

MEA

