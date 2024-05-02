Study in May 2024 issue of The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Illinois, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Medical complications are common among neurosurgical patients and can jeopardize their clinical results, leading to longer lengths of stay, higher costs, and higher readmission and mortality rates. A new study in the May 2024 issue of The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety (JQPS) evaluated the impact of a hospitalist co-management program on clinical outcomes in neurosurgical patients.

The study, “Impact of a Hospitalist Co-Management Program on Medical Complications and Length of Stay in Neurosurgical Patients,” aimed to determine whether general neurosurgery inpatients benefit from a hospitalist-led co-management program in terms of mortality, complications and use of resources. Researchers at Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre, Madrid, Spain, used a quasi-experimental study design to compare a historical control period to a prospective intervention arm.

During the intervention period, patients admitted to a neurosurgery inpatient unit were included in the co-management program if they were:

Older than 65 years old.

Suffered certain conditions such as diabetes, heart failure, asthma, chronic kidney disease and more.

Admitted from the intensive care unit (ICU).

The program incorporated two hospitalists into the neurosurgery team. These hospitalists intervened in the patients’ diagnostic and therapeutic plans, participated in clinical decisions and coordinated patient navigation with neurosurgeons.

Findings showed significant reduction in the incidence of relevant medical complications and length of stay in the co-managed patients but revealed no difference in in-hospital mortality. This may be partially explained by the study’s patients’ overall low mortality rates resulting in a small sample size.

“Growing evidence suggests that co-management is effective when used in a rational and selective manner rather than as a hospitalist-take-all approach,” notes an accompanying editorial by Robert Metter, MD; Amanda Johnson, MD; and Marisha Burden, MD, MBA. “Evidence from the past two decades suggests that hospitalist co-management is most beneficial in selected, higher-risk groups of surgical patients and less beneficial when used routinely for all patients.”

The May issue is part of JQPS’ 50th anniversary celebration. Each month, a topic of importance to the Journal and The Joint Commission will be highlighted. In addition to the articles described above, the May issue has an open-access list of handoff and care transition articles previously published in the Journal.

For more information, please visit the JQPS website.

