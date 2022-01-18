Hospitality and Consumer Products Marketing Leader Lisa Kislak is the Latest Fractional CMO at Chief Outsiders

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 14 mins ago

Lisa Kislak, CMO, Chief Outsiders

DENVER, CO, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lisa Kislak, an accomplished Chief Marketing Officer who has left an indelible impact on some of the nation’s most revered dining, hospitality, and wine brands, has joined Chief Outsiders – one of America’s top collectives of fractional executives. As a member of the growing, 90-plus corps of fractional CMOs, Kislak now is bringing her world-class insights to the SMB and mid-market businesses that comprise the base of the “Executives-as-a-Service” firm.

Whether with startup, PE-backed, or public companies, Kislak has a time-honored process for fostering marketing successes — applying data and insights to help uncover untapped revenue opportunities for sustainable growth.

As an example, in a recent turn as CMO for an adult beverage company, she deployed an e-commerce growth strategy that increased performance by 200 percent in 18 months’ time. The strategy fed other initiatives, including a new customer database, point of sale, and chat functions to connect to consumers via digital means.

In her role as VP of Marketing for Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Kislak helped the company achieve 300 percent growth, and earned “Hot Concept of the Year” honors from Nation’s Restaurant News for her work with the Grille concept.

“With thoughtful integration of product innovation, digital transformation, go-to-market strategies, design, and targeted messaging, Lisa improves marketing performance and P&Ls,” said Clay Spitz, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “She creates emotional customer experiences by bringing operations and storytelling together.”

Kislak earned her B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Denver, and earned a marketing certificate from Southern Methodist University.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide “Executives-as-a-Service” firm, with more than 90 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers/Chief Marketing Outsiders (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 1,300 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past eight years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.  

CONTACT: Sterling Wilkinson
Chief Outsiders
swilkinson@chiefoutsiders.com

