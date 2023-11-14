LANSING, Mich., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Hospitality Training Institute of Michigan announced today that it is relaunching its 12-week Hospitality Business Management Course with some added financial incentives to help boost employment in Michigan’s growing hospitality industry. Beginning in 2024, HTIM will offer its comprehensive, $2,500 job skills course at no cost to the first 2,000 registrants. It will also provide a $500 stipend to each graduate who successfully completes the course.

“There are rewarding and well-paying hospitality jobs available in every corner of the state, and this program provides an unprecedented opportunity to help people advance their career,” said Justin Winslow, president of the HTIM Board of Directors, and president and CEO of the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association. “Whether you are new to hospitality or are looking to advance in your career, HTIM program graduates gain the skills necessary to find immediate employment in an industry that is critical to the success of our state.”

Upon completion of the course, participants will earn nationally recognized certifications including ServSafe Manager certifications, national Hospitality Supervisor certifications, as well as unconscious bias, mental health and sexual harassment trainings and more, and will be equipped with the skills to be a leader in the industry. Previously, HTIM piloted this program to about 100 students and with the support of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Development, is expanding the program to reach additional Michiganders looking for a rewarding and high-paying career.

“At Patton Wings, we understand the importance of investing in the training and development of our team members and providing opportunities for growth and development to further their education and career,” said Jean Lanfear, Vice President of Human Resources at Patton Wings, Inc. “The HTIM program does just that. We believe that participants in HTIM will be better prepared and more confident as they continue their career in our industry. We look forward to our teams completing the Hospitality Business Management Course.”

Participants in HTIM’s 12-week program will build their skills in financial management, guest experience, team and employee management, conflict management, food safety and responsible alcohol service. The Program includes both virtual and in-person instruction and will be offered starting in January 2024 in Detroit, Lansing, Grand Rapids, Traverse City, Marquette and other destination cities.

“Working in hospitality is not only about providing important services but creating experiences and leaving a mark on people’s lives,” said Nickole Neeley, HTIM program graduate and Supervisor at Main Street Ventures. “HTIM empowered me to further my passion for hospitality and become a leader.”

Michigan’s hospitality industry creates nearly $44.6 billion in annual sales and employs 12.8% of Michigan’s workforce, or more than half a million residents. As an integral part of Michigan’s economy, the HTIM program provides an avenue for employees to grow and develop, building a stronger workforce here in Michigan.

For more information about the HTIM Hospitality Business Management course, visit HTIM.com/stepup.

