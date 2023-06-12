Hospitals-acquired Infection Market Trends and Insights By Pathogen Types (Viral, Bacterial, and Fungal), By Method of Treatment (Sterilization, Chemical, and Radiation), By Infection Type (Urinary Tract Infections, Blood Stream Infections, Surgical Site Infections, Gastrointestinal Infections, and Respiratory Infections), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hospitals-acquired Infection Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Hospitals-acquired Infection Market Information by pathogen, By Method of Treatment, By Infection Type, And By Region – Market Forecast Till 2030, the market is projected to grow from USD 29.95 Billion in 2023 to USD 32.51 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.37% during the forecast period (2023 – 2030).

Market Scope:

The rising frequency of cervical spondylosis among corporate workers and the increasing occurrences of cervical injuries in vehicle accidents are the key market drivers enhancing the market growth. Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs) are infections that you contract while receiving treatment at a healthcare facility, such as a hospital, or from a healthcare provider, such as a doctor or nurse.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 32.51 billion CAGR 1.37% Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Pathogen Type, Mode of treatment and Infection type Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The increasing occurrences of cervical injuries in vehicle accidents Growing Prevalence of spine degeneration

Hospitals-acquired Infection Market Competitive Dynamics:

Key Companies in the Hospitals-acquired Infection market include

Advanced Sterilization Products

Becton Dickinson and Company

Belimed AG

3M Company

Cantel Medical Corp.

Getinge AB

STERIS Corporation.

Hospitals-acquired Infection Market Trends:

Market Drivers

Some of the key and significant factors that will probably propel the growth of the hospital acquired infection market during the forecast period of 2023–2030 include the rising number of patients with nosocomial infections, the government’s increasing number of regulations to punish hospitals, prolonged hospitalization and antibody resistance, the growth of the medical tourism industry, and the prevalence of modernized healthcare infrastructure.

The incidence of nosocomial infections, as well as overall medical costs, hospital stays, and mortality, are all decreased by quick and effective infection detection methods. Worldwide demand for such goods has increased as a result of the widespread availability of more advanced infection detection technologies, particularly those under molecular diagnostics, as well as their proven effectiveness in providing speedier findings. Hospital acquired infection control authorities are concentrating on raising knowledge about hospital acquired infection and treatment options as a result of a demand for hospital acquired government initiatives that drive infection testing. Therefore, the incidence of hospital acquired infections and the rise in drug-resistant organisms are driving the expansion of the hospital acquired infection market.

The main factors boosting market expansion are the rising incidence of cervical spondylosis in corporate personnel and the rise in cervical injuries from car accidents. Hospital-acquired illnesses, which can occur in both developed and poor countries, are a major cause of death for hospitalized patients. Hospital acquired infections are more common in the elderly, youngsters, and people who have recently had surgery.

The respiratory system, surgical sites, gastrointestinal tract, urinary tract, bloodstream, cardiovascular system, and bones and joints are among the most often infected organs. Hospital acquired diseases, which play a significant role in the deaths of hospitalized patients, impact both industrialized and developing countries. The market is primarily driven by a surge in infections that take place in clinical settings, especially in developing nations with limited facilities for preserving cleanliness. However, the market for diagnosing hospital-acquired infections anticipated a drop in these infections in industrialized countries like the U.S.

Market Limitations

However, one of the biggest obstacles to the global market is the need for understanding about hospital-acquired infections in low- and middle-income nations.

COVID-19 Analysis:

Due to the increase in hospitalized patients and the transmission of infectious viruses that raised the risk of HAIs, the pandemic had a beneficial impact on the market for diagnostics for hospital-acquired infections. The risk of infections has led to an increase in the need for hospital acquired infection diagnostics solutions. Overall, the market for diagnosing hospital acquired infections was helped by the epidemic. The primary drivers propelling the expansion of the hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market share are the rise in the prevalence of hospital-acquired infections, greater awareness of hospital-acquired infections, improved healthcare infrastructure, and higher R&D spending.

Hospitals-acquired Infection Market Segmentation:

By Pathogen Types

In 2022, the Fungal segment accounted for the majority of market revenue from Hospitals-acquired Infections. A fungal infection can strike anyone and show up in many bodily parts. Examples include a woman with vaginal yeast infection, a toddler with thrush, and an athlete with athlete’s foot.

By Treatment Method

In 2022, the Sterilization category dominated the market. From 2022 to 2030, it is expected to develop at a higher rate. During each procedure, sterile tissue or mucous membranes of the patient come into contact with a medical equipment or surgical instrument. To stop the spread of infectious microorganisms to patients, medical and surgical tools must be cleansed and sterilized.

Infection Type

The market was dominated by the urinary tract infections sector in 2022, and it is expected to increase at the fastest rate from 2022 to 2030. Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are among the most prevalent forms of infections of the urinary system.

Hospitals-acquired Infection Market Regional Analysis:

The market for hospital-acquired infections in North America reached USD 13.5339 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a substantial CAGR over the course of the research period. due to chronic illnesses and surgeries, the rise in hospital admissions, the difficulty in preventing hospital-acquired infections while utilizing cutting-edge technology in infection-control equipment, and other factors. Thus, the expansion of regional markets is prompted by the increased prevalence of hospital-acquired illnesses in the United States. The prevalence of chronic illnesses like cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer is also increasing, necessitating longer hospital stays and more procedures.

The market for infections acquired in hospitals in Europe makes up the second-largest market share. This dominance is explained by the high frequency of HAIs in European countries and the increasing approvals and launches of novel HAI treatment medicines there. Furthermore, innovative medicines for hospital-acquired infections are more easily accessible in European nations as a result of big corporations like GlaxoSmithKline Plc, the F.D.A., and others.

From 2022 to 2030, the market for hospital-acquired infections in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR. This dominance is explained by the high frequency of HAIs in European countries and the increasing approvals and launches of novel HAI treatment medicines there. Additionally, in the Asia-Pacific region, the India Hospitals-acquired Infection market had the quickest rate of growth. China Hospitals-acquired Infection held the greatest market share.

