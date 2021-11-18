Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Hospitals Gear Up for Flu Season ‘Twindemic’

Hospitals Gear Up for Flu Season ‘Twindemic’

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

Healthcare providers turning to leading medical equipment provider US Med-Equip to prepare for dual flu, COVID spikes

CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/season/flu-season.htm

CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/season/flu-season.htm

CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/season/flu-season.htm

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With flu cases estimated to be up 23 percent compared to last year, healthcare providers across the U.S. are preparing for the worst as conditions ripen for a “twindemic” when a wave of influenza and a surge of COVID-19 collide this winter. In addition to urging everyone eligible to get immunized against both COVID-19 and the flu, hospital administrators across the U.S. are renting and servicing medical equipment at a record rate from US Med-Equip to treat the influx of patients expected in the coming months.

The rate and timing of US Med-Equip (USME) ventilator orders previously has been an indicator of what lies ahead each flu season. The cases of respiratory illnesses caused by the flu typically start to climb exponentially in November, spike through the holiday months, and peak through the end of February.

Amid prolonged, astounding strain on medical staff and budgets, hospitals are turning to trusted partner USME—the fastest growing provider of respiratory, neonatal, infusion and other medical devices—to bolster their supplies of life-saving equipment before the annual flu epidemic strikes. The Houston-based company partners with top hospitals across the nation in the rental, sales, service and asset management of movable medical equipment ranging from patient monitors to ventilators, newborn incubators and more.

USME serves thousands of hospitals, taking orders 24/7 for the rental of movable medical equipment that a hospital may need based on the number of patients expected or admitted at the time.

“Although we’re all hoping for a mild season with low case numbers and as few hospitalizations as possible, healthcare providers are not waiting for the flu to come roaring back before securing and servicing equipment to be ready to help the surge of patients heal,” US Med-Equip CEO Greg Salario said.

###

MEDIA CONTACT: Drive West Communications, 281.220.6861 ext. 704, usmedequip@drivewest.com

Related Images

Image 1: CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/season/flu-season.htm

Peak flu activity in the United States by month for the 1982-1983 through 2019-2020 flu seasons

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/season/flu-season.htm

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.