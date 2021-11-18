Hospitals Gear Up for Flu Season ‘Twindemic’

Healthcare providers turning to leading medical equipment provider US Med-Equip to prepare for dual flu, COVID spikes

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With flu cases estimated to be up 23 percent compared to last year, healthcare providers across the U.S. are preparing for the worst as conditions ripen for a “twindemic” when a wave of influenza and a surge of COVID-19 collide this winter. In addition to urging everyone eligible to get immunized against both COVID-19 and the flu, hospital administrators across the U.S. are renting and servicing medical equipment at a record rate from US Med-Equip to treat the influx of patients expected in the coming months.

The rate and timing of US Med-Equip (USME) ventilator orders previously has been an indicator of what lies ahead each flu season. The cases of respiratory illnesses caused by the flu typically start to climb exponentially in November, spike through the holiday months, and peak through the end of February.

Amid prolonged, astounding strain on medical staff and budgets, hospitals are turning to trusted partner USME—the fastest growing provider of respiratory, neonatal, infusion and other medical devices—to bolster their supplies of life-saving equipment before the annual flu epidemic strikes. The Houston-based company partners with top hospitals across the nation in the rental, sales, service and asset management of movable medical equipment ranging from patient monitors to ventilators, newborn incubators and more.

USME serves thousands of hospitals, taking orders 24/7 for the rental of movable medical equipment that a hospital may need based on the number of patients expected or admitted at the time.

“Although we’re all hoping for a mild season with low case numbers and as few hospitalizations as possible, healthcare providers are not waiting for the flu to come roaring back before securing and servicing equipment to be ready to help the surge of patients heal,” US Med-Equip CEO Greg Salario said.

