BETHESDA, Md., March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the “Company”), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust, will report first quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, after the market close.

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2024 results and business outlook on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Conference call access information is as follows:

Conference Call:

USA Toll Free Number 877-545-0523 International Toll Number 973-528-0016 Access Code 638190

A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.

A replay of the call will be available Thursday, May 2, 2024, until Saturday, June 1, 2024, via the telephone details below or via webcast on the Company’s website through August 2, 2024. Replay access information is as follows:

Replay:

USA Toll Free Number 877-481-4010 International Toll Number 919-882-2331 Passcode 50210

ABOUT HOST HOTELS & RESORTS

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures.