BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust (the “Company”), today announced that its board of directors authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share and a special dividend of $0.20 per share, bringing the total dividends declared for the year to $0.53 per share. The dividend is payable on January 17, 2023, to stockholders of record on December 30, 2022.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 73 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,200 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures.