BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust (the “Company”), announced the appointment of Mari Sifo as executive vice president and chief human resources officer, effective November 28, 2022. She succeeds Joanne Hamilton who previously announced her retirement.

Ms. Sifo joins the Company with more than 20 years of strategic human resources and business leadership experience at both private and public companies. In her new role, she will serve as a key member of the Company’s executive management team and will oversee all aspects of human resources including talent management; succession planning; diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging; organizational development and effectiveness; total rewards and executive compensation. She will also serve on the Corporate Responsibility (CR) Executive Steering Committee, which provides oversight of our CR strategy and engagement with the Board of Directors, company leadership and external CR-related stakeholders. Additionally, she will lead our internal Office Services and Facilities, Corporate Communications and Charitable Giving teams.

Host Hotels & Resorts’ President and Chief Executive Officer James F. Risoleo said, “Mari brings a strong reputation of delivering business results through the unique intersection of strategy, talent and culture. In addition, she brings cross functional experience in human resources, communications and marketing, operations and corporate responsibility. We are excited to welcome Mari to Host and know she will be a valuable addition to our executive team. I want to take this opportunity to thank Joanne for her dedicated leadership over the past 12 years. She has been an integral member of our executive team and she will be greatly missed.”

Most recently, Ms. Sifo served as chief human resources and communications officer at SWM International, Inc., a global manufacturer of specialty materials, where she was responsible for leading the overall people strategy, corporate brand and environmental, social and governance strategy. Prior to her role at SWM International, Inc., her previous positions included senior director human resources at CP Kelco; and other human resources leadership positions at Mondelez International, United Technologies Corporation and Owens Corning. She is a member of the Gartner Atlanta CHRO Governing Board and serves on the board of 21st Century Leaders, a non-profit that connects, transforms and inspires high school students.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 73 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,200 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures.